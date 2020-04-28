Rick Dees and SWEETBRIER FARM Partner with EXTRACT WELLNESS Forming Wellness Ventures

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extract Wellness, LLC and Sweetbrier Farm proudly announce the formation of WELLNESS VENTURES, a new, fully-vertically integrated hemp CBD products company based in Louisville Kentucky. The joint venture enables Wellness Ventures to rapidly expand sales of high quality, hemp-based CBD products through its exclusive distribution rights for all of Extract Wellness' established manufactured brand of CBD oils, cosmetics, topicals and edible products.

Extract Wellness Sweetbrier Farm

As part of the formation, Wellness Ventures has secured exclusive rights to grow significant acreage of additional hemp on and purchase hemp biomass from SWEETBRIER FARM in Danville, Kentucky while also securing the services and promotional resources of DEES ENTERTAINMENT including the commitment of RICK DEES as brand ambassador.

Along with this new venture, Wellness Ventures also proudly announces the release of EXTRACT WELLNESS SANITIZER ULTRA – its own unique fast-acting hand sanitizer infused with CBG plus Vitamin E and moisturizer in a sleek 1.75 ounce (50ml) bottle. This proprietary formula meets FDA healthcare personnel hand wash criteria and is effective at eliminating 99.9% of common germs and bacteria in as little as 15 seconds.

RICK DEES, internationally known multi-media performer and entrepreneur, hosts the #1 radio countdown show in history, the "RICK DEES WEEKLY TOP 40." Writer, producer, and performer, his #1 hit song sold more than 6 million copies. A People's Choice Award Winner, Dees also holds the BMI Award for the highest record sales in one year, and is the co-founder of what is now the Cooking Channel.

An avid proponent of sustainable farming and organic agriculture, Dees is the proprietor of Sweetbrier Farm, affectionately known as "The Hemptons" located in the fertile bluegrass of Danville, Kentucky. Sweetbrier is a licensed hemp grower with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Sweetbrier, established in 1845, represents 175 years of farming experience and is proudly registered on the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places.

Extract Wellness, LLC, formed in 2017, is a licensed hemp processor and handler with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and a reputable and successful hemp CBD brand headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Extract Wellness has proven sales channels through its e-commerce store, ExtractWellness.com, and its network of brick and mortar retail partners across the US, focusing on pharmacies and health and wellness stores. Extract Wellness specializes in manufacturing hemp CBD products as well as developing unique and distinctive product formulations.

Rick Dees, the Proprietor of Sweetbrier Farm & Partner in Wellness Ventures shared, "I am very excited to create this joint venture with the Extract Wellness team. Consumers deserve the assurance that high quality brands like ours maintain complete control of each step in the process from planting hemp to manufacturing finished products. The combination of Extract Wellness products made from hemp sourced from Sweetbrier Farm makes for a perfect fit, and I am honored to be the official brand ambassador."

Jeff Amrein, CEO of Extract Wellness and Partner in Wellness Ventures said, "We are continually developing consistent, high quality new products that health professionals, including pharmacists, physicians and dermatologists, can confidently endorse to their customers. Wellness Ventures is currently seeking to expand our network of wholesalers and retailers nationwide. We are extremely excited that the iconic voice of our partner, Rick Dees, will be leading the way in sharing our story."

For more information, visit ExtractWellness.com, or Contact Jeff Amrein: [email protected](502) 817-9076; John Reinhart: [email protected] (502) 817-9116; or Joe Kieley: [email protected]

SOURCE Extract Wellness

Related Links

http://ExtractWellness.com

