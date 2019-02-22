UPPER MARLBORO, Md., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Jaklitsch is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at The Jaklitsch Law Group.

With over seventy-five years of combined experience in the legal industry, the attorneys at The Jaklitsch Law Group are dedicated to offering their clients excellent, timely, quality legal advice. The group has, "developed a reputation for providing effective legal counsel to victims of car accidents and other personal injuries caused by negligence."

Having gathered over thirty-three years of experience in the field of law, Rick Jaklitsch has established himself as a trusted name in the industry. Having gathered extensive experience in all facets of law, Jaklitsch has gained expertise in the areas of Motor Vehicle Accidents, Truck Accidents, Wrongful Death, Nursing Home Negligence, Medical Malpractice, Slip and Falls.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Jaklitsch attained his degree from the University of Maryland in College Park. In addition, Jaklitsch attended the University of Maryland School of Law, located in Baltimore, Maryland.

To further advance his professional career, Jaklitsch is an esteemed fellow of several prominent organizations including the American Trial Lawyers Association, Maryland Association for Justice, National Personal Injury Association, Maryland State Bar Association, the Anne Arundel Bar Association, Prince George's County Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Jaklitsch was the honorary recipient of Prince George's County Bar Association's esteemed President's Award for "outstanding contributions to the Bar and to the community," and was named a "Make-A-Wish Star" by the National Make-A-Wish Foundation. In addition, he was the recipient of the Terrapin Club Lifetime Giving Award; "Top 100 Trial Lawyers" by the American Trial Lawyers Association; "Nationally Ranked Top 10 Attorney Award" by National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys; "Top Attorney" Award in Washington, D.C., and the "Top Attorney" Award in the State of Maryland by Super Lawyers Magazine.

Additionally, Jaklitsch was listed in the Best Lawyers in America registry, has held the highest possible rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has been featured in the Bar Registry of Preeminent Lawyers in America (reserved for the top 1% of lawyers in the country) for 20 consecutive years. He has been featured in Who's Who in American Law for the past twenty-three years.

Married to Judge Michele Jaklitsch of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Jaklitsch is the proud father to Drew and David Jaklitsch.

For more information, please visit http://jaklitschlawgroup.com/

