Rick Levinson Exhibition at Historic Riva Yares Gallery, opening February 16th

Shown internationally since the 1990's, this will be the first solo installation of Levinson's work in Arizona. Prior solo installations have included the Museo Nacional de la Estampa in Mexico City, Lehigh University Art Museum in Pennsylvania, the Yves Klein Archive in Paris, Gallery 44 and Galerie Splettstoesser in Kaarst, and the Luxe Gallery, Robert Miller Gallery, and Marc Straus Gallery in New York City.

"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to be shown in this beautiful and distinguished setting," said Levinson, who works primarily from his studio in Tempe, Arizona. "I am eager to tell my stories."

Rick Levinson is an artist and a pulmonary/critical care physician. He has been a medical school faculty member at the University of Pennsylvania, and he has served as the medical director of the intensive care unit at the Honor Health Osborn Medical Center. His work often reflects these parallel, intense life journeys. The intensity and the nature of his medical career serve as origination points for his deeply personal works.

"I have often been asked whether I wanted to make a choice between my art career and my medical practice. In point of fact, I believe that my medical experience is the well from which I draw the water."

About Rick Levinson –

Rick Levinson is an artist and pulmonary/critical care physician. He was born in Salem, New Jersey, and lives and works in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

About Riva Yares Gallery –

The Riva Yares Gallery, founded in 1964 in Scottsdale Arizona, is a pre-eminent location for the exhibition of museum-level modern and contemporary art in America. The gallery has been profiled in virtually every major art publication including Art in America, ArtNews, Art & Auction, as well as Architectural Digest.

