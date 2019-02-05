Rick Meadow Named Director of Business Development for The Lanier Law Firm

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embarking on an aggressive effort to build new business relationships, The Lanier Law Firm has named longtime associate Rick Meadow the firm's Director of Business Development.

"Rick shares my values and my approach to righting wrongs, and he matches my passion for serving our clients," said firm founder Mark Lanier. "His many talents include identifying important legal areas where we should be involved and then building consensus with law firms that partner with us in the courtroom or entrust us with their referral clients."

Already serving as the firm's National Mass Tort Leader, Mr. Meadow oversees all the firm's pharmaceutical mass tort litigation. Before relocating to the firm's Houston office, he opened, managed and oversaw the expansion of the firm's New York City office.

"I want to apply to our business development the same accessibility and strategic discipline we bring to the courtroom," said Mr. Meadow. "I have enjoyed my work solidifying our existing relationships with our partner law firms. Now I look forward to implementing strategies for building robust relationships with new partners in a variety of practice areas."

Mr. Meadow has advocated for the rights of individuals who have been harmed by pharmaceuticals, medical devices, asbestos, negligent doctors, defective products, construction defects, lead poisoning, and by motor vehicles. He continues to serve on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committees for several multidistrict litigations.

A featured lecturer, Mr. Meadow has served on numerous panels exploring issues affecting the medical and legal communities. He is also a distinguished member of the Sedona Conference, dedicated to the advanced study of law and policy.

Mr. Meadow is routinely recognized on the Super Lawyers list and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. He will continue to practice law in Houston but will travel the country on behalf of the firm's business development initiatives.

The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. For close to 30 years, the firm has worked tirelessly to find unique solutions to its clients' unique needs. The firm is composed of more than 60 skilled attorneys, practicing in a broad array of areas, including business fraud, asbestos exposure, entertainment law, and others. Visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com .

