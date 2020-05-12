Rick Meadows Retires From Seabourn And Carnival Corporation After 35 Years Of Service

Meadows is currently president of Seabourn and in this role has overall executive responsibility, leading all business and global operations for the award-winning luxury cruise line. He has held this position since 2011, when the company moved its headquarters to Seattle from Miami.

"I've had so many amazing opportunities throughout my career, passionately leading a number of global cruise brands as well as working with so many talented team members, travel advisors and other stakeholders around the world," said Meadows. "It has been a true honor to help craft those lifetime memories and special moments for our guests, through the profound power of travel, which brings people and cultures together. I look forward to the day when we can once again welcome our guests back on board."

Stein Kruse, Group CEO of the Holland America Group and Carnival UK into which Meadows reports added, "Rick's contributions to the cruise industry and his leadership in elevating Seabourn to the ultimate ultra-luxury cruise experience, bar none -- are legendary. He will forever be part of our Carnival Corporation story and he has made us all better through his professionalism, authenticity and leadership."

Between 2014 and 2016, Meadows also served in an additional leadership role as president of Cunard – North America, and assumed operating responsibility for the iconic Cunard brand throughout the North American continent.

Prior to his appointment at Cunard, Meadows was in a dual-capacity role, serving as both president of Seabourn and executive vice president of Marketing, Sales and Guest Programs for Holland America Line, where he had global revenue responsibility.

Among his previous roles, he was senior vice president of Sales and Marketing for Seabourn; vice president of Corporate Marketing at Carnival Corporation; and vice president of Sales and Marketing with Windstar Cruises, a former subsidiary of Holland America Line. He also served as director of sales for Carnival Cruise Lines, beginning his career with Carnival Corporation in 1985.

An active advocate for the cruise and travel industries, Meadows is a member of the board of directors for the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) in North America, and is a frequent speaker at industry forums and events. In 2007, Meadows was appointed by former Washington Governor Christine Gregoire to the Washington State Tourism Commission and served until 2010, and in 2017 he was named a Fellow by the Culinary Institute of America. He also currently serves on the board of directors for Seattle's Fifth Avenue Theatre.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences as the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO*

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program* An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice†

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture

SOURCE Seabourn

Related Links

http://www.seabourn.com

