Rick Nicita - Discusses the Transition to Digital Technology for Theatres

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With advancements in digital technology transforming the American movie-going experience, renowned agent, manager, producer, and Founder of RPMedia, Rick Nicita has recently weighed in on the much-anticipated changes. Noting that technology and film have always worked hand-in-hand, Nicita remarks that the transition to digital is simply "another upgrade to the distinctly human experience of social film-viewing."

Traditional film projectors have enjoyed a 125-year history as the centerpiece of theaters around the globe, but recent developments in digital technology may change all that. South Korean electronics company Samsung stands at the forefront of this cinematic revolution, with its groundbreaking 34-foot wide, 4K resolution LED screen. Theater-worthy versions of what most people now have in their living rooms, the screens reportedly meet the standards set forth by Digital Cinema Initiatives, an overseer of quality and performance specifications for theater technology. The company is also offering an accompanying speaker system that supplies "true-to-life" audio.

If technology has taught us anything, it's that bigger is not always better. Not quite as large as its predecessor, Samsung's Cinema Screen packs a significantly more powerful punch. Not only are the screens ten times brighter at their peak than the typical film projector, but they also deliver increased clarity and a more realistic color differential, which means a more immersive viewing experience for audience members. "The more authentic the visuals are, the more intimate and captivating the emotional connection is between the viewer and the film," says Rick Nicita.

The kind of engagement Rick Nicita is referring to may constitute the edge that the theater needs to remain relevant in today's entertainment-saturated society. In a world where everyone has a screen at their fingertips, and a film is just a download away, one has to wonder why people go to the cinema anymore at all. The answer lies in the unique escape the theater provides from the real world of infinite distractions and pressing responsibilities.

Renowned agent and founder of RPMedia, Rick Nicita served as Co-Chairman and major agent at Creative Artists Agency (1980-2008) and Co-Chairman of Morgan Creek Productions (2008-2011). He was the Executive Producer of HBO's drama on Penn State's fallen football coach Joe Paterno, as well as on the critically acclaimed Hacksaw Ridge in 2016.

