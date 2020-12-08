Rick Parnell, CEO, Foundation for Climate Restoration Applauds Youth Ambassador for Recognition by United Nations

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "On behalf of the Foundation, we are thrilled that one of our Youth Climate Ambassadors, Loay Radwan , has been recognized by the United Nations Envoy on Youth as a Young Leader for Sustainable Development Goals. Loay was honored from among 7000 candidates for his many achievements, including his G-Beetle technology, which helps farmers save water and adapt to the challenges presented by our rapidly changing climate.

Loay Radwan The Foundation for Climate Restoration

At only 22 years old, Loay has shown an unwavering commitment to climate activism in his home country of Egypt and abroad. Notably, he has become a vocal advocate for climate restoration, which is returning our climate to its pre-industrial state by safely and permanently removing the excess CO2 from our atmosphere.

Loay brings urgency, imagination, and talent to our movement, and we are honored that he has joined the chorus of voices pushing for commitment to climate restoration. With his help, we will continue to mobilize youth leaders to fight to ensure a habitable planet for future generations."

About Rick Parnell and the Foundation for Climate Restoration:

Rick Parnell is the CEO of the Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR), a non-profit dedicated to restoring the climate to ensure a habitable planet for future generations. Climate restoration, which must be done in conjunction with adaptation and mitigation, is the safe and permanent removal of the trillion tons of excess CO 2 from our atmosphere. F4CR works with entrepreneurs, investors, companies, scientists, faith leaders, governments, NGOs, and citizens from around the world to advance the use of natural and technological solutions for permanent carbon removal. For more information, visit www.f4cr.org .

