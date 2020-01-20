Rick Parnell, CEO of the Foundation for Climate Restoration, Issues Statement on Microsoft's Commitment to be Carbon Negative by 2030

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Parnell, CEO of the Foundation for Climate Restoration, issues the following statement on Microsoft's Recently Announced Plan to Remove its Carbon Footprint.

"We applaud Microsoft for its newly-announced, ambitious commitment to be carbon negative by 2030. This is a critical contribution to the Climate Restoration movement as we work collectively to remove the trillion tons of excess CO 2 from the atmosphere and restore it to pre-industrial levels of less than 300 parts per million. We appreciate how Microsoft has chosen to go beyond traditional sustainable corporate practices by committing to removing the amount of carbon the company has emitted since its founding in 1975. The establishment of their new $1B fund that will invest in carbon reduction, capture, and removal technologies is bold, admirable, and necessary to ensure the survival of humanity."

About Rick Parnell and the Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR):

Rick Parnell is the CEO of the F4CR, a non-profit committed to restoring a safe and healthy climate for our youth and future generations. Climate Restoration means returning CO 2 to pre-industrial levels and preserving Arctic sea ice to prevent catastrophic methane emissions by 2050. The F4CR works with partners around the world to connect the right people to the right ideas and resources – to launch financially viable Climate Restoration projects and develop and deliver education, networking and advocacy programs. For more information, visit www.f4cr.org .

