Rick Perez featured as "Immigrants That Helped Change The World"

HOUSTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Leaders Media has featured Rick Perez, Founder and CEO of Avangard Innovative, along this year's list of "Immigrants That Helped Change The World". The list recognizes immigrant entrepreneurs who have successfully built and grown their business while positively impacting their industry, their community and the world. Rick Perez is featured along mold-breaking immigrant entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk, Co-Founder of PayPal, Tesla and Space X, Indra Nooyi, CEO PepsiCo, Sergei Brin, Co-Founder of Google, and Elaine Chao, US Secretary of Transportation.

Rick Perez, CEO of Avangard Innovative, has created the Fitbit, the iPhone and the Google Home of the Waste and Recycling Industry. Avangard Innovative is one of the largest recycling and waste management companies in the world, with operations in 13 countries. Avangard Innovative offers the most complete waste and recycling optimization solution in the market, powered by Sustayn Analytics, a proprietary hardware and software platform.

"I am humbled and honored to be featured along a list of such accomplished business visionaries. The most important aspect of what I do every day lies in the positive impact we can generate at a local, regional and global level."

Rick Perez, who arrived in the United States from Mexico when he was eight years old, founded one of the world's largest waste and recycling optimization companies (with operations in 13 countries) believing in the importance of viewing problems with the fresh eyes of an immigrant. "I surrounded myself of people with an ability to look at partners around the world from a local perspective. The problems, and solutions, in America might not be approached the same way in El Salvador or Singapore. We find the best practice to fit that particular market, with an ability to scale like we do in the United States."

For Perez, this diversity has spilled over into technology, where he identified the opportunity to use artificial intelligence and big data analytics in managing and monetizing large companies' waste streams. "Today, we are the Fitbit, the iPhone or the Google Home of commercial recycling. We have turned around the industry into managing waste and recyclables like any other valuable asset. This is a game changer for any company's bottom-line, but most importantly, for the environment as we focus on circular economy solutions that capture and process recyclables correctly, putting them back into the supply chain instead of ending up in the ocean or landfills. After all, our planet is worth it."

About Avangard Innovative

Avangard Innovative is a premier sustainable circular economy solutions provider headquartered in Houston, Texas, with branch offices and operating plants located in 13 countries. As one of the largest recyclers in the world, Avangard Innovative offers full-service waste management and recycling optimization solutions at all levels of the process. Powered by Sustayn Analytics, a proprietary hardware and software platform, AI enables customers to monitor, manage and monetize their waste and recycling workstreams, decreasing costs and turning sustainability programs into profit generators. Avangard Innovative aims to preserve and protect the environment by achieving zero waste to landfill. For more information, please visit avaicg.com or follow news on Facebook @AvangardInnovative or LinkedIn @Avangard-Innovative

About Real Leaders Media

Real Leaders is the world's first sustainable business & leadership magazine. We aim to inspire better leaders for a better world; a world of far-sighted, sustainable leadership that helps find solutions to the problems that 7.5 billion people have created on a small planet. We want to ensure that the next generation of leaders, in all spheres of influence, are exposed to the best and brightest minds in the hope that they are inspired to find profitable business solutions that benefit humankind. Real Leaders advises and positions leaders to thrive in the new economy. For more information, please visit real-leaders.com or follow news on Facebook @RealLeadersMagazine.

