RICOH Acumen delivers a new level of project ownership and business intelligence to Relativity users

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled RICOH Acumen, a tool designed to help Relativity users drive efficiencies in their review process and take more ownership over their environment.

RICOH Acumen provides advanced business analytics that go above and beyond standard reporting features currently available through Relativity out of the box. Designated users will be armed with snapshots and trend reports, along with workspace metrics and statistics and real-time review performance tracking. Using the "global view," users can report on all of their Relativity projects and project history or drill down to single or selected matters — all with interactive, downloadable graphs and an executive summary of all cases.

"Our clients have been asking for an intuitive way to access their Relativity project data directly and make informed decisions about their review process. This goes well beyond simply checking in on the status of an eDiscovery project," said David Greetham, Vice President, eDiscovery Sales and Operations, Ricoh USA, Inc. "RICOH Acumen helps users take a more proactive role in their review process by enabling them to analyze aggregate data and uncover irregularities and actionable business insights."

Authorized users will also gain access to Relativity administration features, such as tools for setting up workspaces and users, applying permissions, and uploading, processing, and eventually archiving data directly into and out of Relativity. This empowers those on the legal team to take more ownership of their workflow without requiring the support of a project manager or an environment specialist.

"With RICOH Acumen, we are delivering a robust, versatile tool that legal experts and staff, regardless of technical expertise, can benefit from almost immediately," said Greetham. "And, as part of our Intelligent eDiscovery solutions, which also include Relativity, the tool is hosted in Ricoh's Microsoft® Azure™ cloud environment with enhanced security features, including data encryption while it resides in storage."

RICOH Acumen will be on display in Booth #900 at Legaltech New York 2019, January 29-31, 2019.

To learn about how Ricoh's Intelligent eDiscovery solutions are helping customers to securely, yet simply, empower their digital workplaces, visit www.ricoh-usa.com/en/eDiscovery and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2018, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,063 billion yen (approx. 19.4 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

