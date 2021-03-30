Ricoh announces PENTAX K-3 Mark III digital SLR camera

The PENTAX K-3 Mark III builds on the PENTAX legacy of outstanding image quality, incorporating a back-illuminated CMOS image sensor with approximately 25.73 effective megapixels. By coupling this sensor with an AA (anti-aliasing)-filter-free optical design, the camera produces super-high-resolution images. A newly developed, high-performance PRIME V imaging engine and new-generation accelerator unit delivers well-defined images with minimal noise, while retaining high-resolution reproduction at all sensitivities. The PENTAX K-3 Mark III boasts a super-high sensitivity of ISO 1600000 and features a newly developed SAFOX 13 autofocus system with 101 focus sensors.

A new, super-bright optical viewfinder delivers a nearly 100% field of view and magnification of approximately 1.05 times. With a newly developed high-refraction glass prism, the viewfinder provides a wide field of view equivalent to that of a full-frame SLR, fully immersing the photographer in shooting.

The camera's compact, rugged body is dustproof and weather resistant, making it suitable for use in the most extreme environmental conditions. It features PENTAX's high-performance, five-axis shake-reduction (SR) system, minimizing camera shake to deliver sharp, blur-free images. Furthering its commitment to producing the highest quality images, the PENTAX K-3 Mark III features the innovative Pixel Shift Resolution System, employing advanced super-resolution technology to capture four images of the same scene by shifting the image sensor by a single pixel for each image, then synthesize them into a single composite image.

The PENTAX K-3 Mark III is equipped with user-friendly shooting functions, improved efficiency and operability. These include a high-definition 3.2-inch touch-screen LCD monitor—the first touch screen in the PENTAX K series. The screen allows intuitive operation of a variety of functions, including scrolling menu selection and image zooming during playback.

The camera also features PENTAX Real-time Scene Analysis System, supported by the latest artificial intelligence technology. It can instantly detect a subject's face and eyes using advanced image recognition technology and makes a real-time analysis of the subject's movement. The system assists the camera in optimizing exposure settings and improving autofocusing accuracy, assuring more accurate subject detection and more reliable scene judgment.

"The development of the PENTAX K-3 Mark III has been a longtime labor of love," said Kaz Eguchi, president, Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation. "At Ricoh, our goal is to develop high-quality cameras with the power to capture images that speak louder than words and inspire photographers to continue pursuing their passion for photography every day."

The PENTAX K-3 Mark III will be available in late April at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com and can be pre-ordered at Ricoh Imaging-authorized retail outlets starting on April 6 at 5 p.m. ET for the manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1,999.95.

Ricoh is also producing two limited-edition kits -- the PENTAX K-3 Mark III Black Premium Kit and PENTAX K-3 Mark III Silver Premium Kit. These special packages include a camera body and battery grip (the Silver Premium Kit comes with a silver camera body and a silver battery grip that is exclusive to this package), plus an exclusive leather strap and a spare battery. The specifications of the limited-edition models are identical to those of the PENTAX K-3 Mark III. The Premium Kits will be available in late April for the manufacturer's suggested retail price of $2,299.95.

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company, Ltd. Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 85 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh operates in approximately 200 countries and regions.

Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. was founded in 1919 and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Over 100 years later, now as part of the Ricoh Group, Ricoh Imaging continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning PENTAX line of DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment. Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras are known for their wide-ranging, unique set of features.

