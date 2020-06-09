Ricoh enhances its award-winning inkjet portfolio with new monochrome-only platform boasting 50% higher speeds

EXTON, Pa., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. has expanded its award-winning inkjet portfolio with the introduction of the new monochrome-only RICOH Pro VC40000 model. Joining the full-color Pro VC40000 family, this new K-only platform brings added depth to an extremely diverse inkjet toolset. It empowers printers to produce high-volume monochrome applications 50% faster than the platform's maximum performance at original launch, while driving down costs. At speeds of 180 m/min (590 ft/min), compared to the Pro VC40000's already impressive 150 m/min (492 ft/min), printers can now meet faster turnaround times and deliver increased throughput for monochrome applications.

"As the industry has evolved, we've worked to pick the best technology to go forward, every step of the way, and Ricoh has worked with us, as a true ally, helping us to make the right decisions for our business," said Jeff Matos, Senior Director, Operations, Broadridge Financial Solutions. "We have more than 40 InfoPrint 5000 platforms installed, and we're replacing the last of our toner equipment with RICOH Pro VC40000 presses, both color and monochrome. This newest monochrome addition is helping us reshape our operation for faster turns and greater cost efficiencies, to help us compete in tomorrow's marketplace."

K-only print volumes continue to exceed 300 billion pages annually, with no sign of slowing. At the same time, many K-only toner-based continuous-feed systems are approaching end of life, leaving many print providers looking for what comes next. Seeing a customer need on the horizon based on countless conversations with print providers, Ricoh worked closely with its allies to develop a solution. In addition to being backed by the company's long-term, customer-centric approach and broad inkjet portfolio, the monochrome-only RICOH Pro VC40000 model delivers on the fast turn times and high image quality today's customers demand while driving down operating cost, service cost and capital acquisition cost compared to full-color offerings with comparable features.

"When customers handle a lot of high-volume transactional and solicitation mail, or produce using pre-printed shells, which are common in many of the industries we serve, they often only need the one color," said Mike Herold, Director, Global Marketing, Inkjet Solutions, Commercial Printing Business Group, Ricoh. "Monochrome is a diverse market segment, but no matter what is being printed, today's customers expect fast turns and high image quality. The monochrome-only Pro VC40000 model prints at incredible speeds and reliably produces crisp, clear prints, helping to meet tight deadlines and exacting customer demands."

The modern print buyer realizes that the industry is transforming and is looking for adaptive allies that can help them stay ahead of the curve, and deliver what their customers need, often before their customers realize it themselves. The RICOH Pro VC40000 monochrome-only configuration addresses this transformation by accelerating tight turn times, even at high volumes. This new high-speed press prints up to 2,500 letter images per minute without sacrificing 600 x 600 dpi clarity.

For details on Ricoh's full line of inkjet products, services and solutions, please visit https://takealookatricoh.com/amazingtechnology and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #ImagineWithInkjet.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2020 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

