Ricoh Expands 360 Lineup with THETA SC2 for Enthusiasts; More Info at B&H
Photography News: Ricoh continues to make 360-degree imaging more accessible with the release of the THETA SC2, a new model targeting enthusiasts. This is a simple, compact camera that now offers 4K video recording in addition to stills.
Nov 18, 2019, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Ricoh THETA SC2 4K 360 Spherical Camera. Designed for 360 enthusiasts, this model offers some welcome upgrades over its predecessor, most notably the addition of 4K video. It accomplishes this due to the use of new 12MP 1"-type high-speed image sensors—the same are found in the THETA V—and a new image processing engine. This system will also produce sharper images with less noise in low-light conditions.
Key Features
- Easy-to-Use Enthusiast 4K 360 Camera
- Internal Stitching, 4K Shake Correction
- 360 4K30 Video & 5376 x 2688 360 Photos
- Face Correction, Night Mode, 14GB Memory
Simplicity is key to the THETA's success, and this model continues that tradition. It does update the design to add a status display OLED and self-timer button for easily checking and changing settings. Bluetooth has also been included, enabling wireless remote control support. The camera also features a faster USB port for charging and transferring data and there is 14GB of internal memory.
Images and video benefit from a new imaging pipeline, helping create better stills at a resolution of 5376 x 2688 and record up to 3 minutes of 4K video. Some new presets to help optimize imagery are a Face Mode that will detect and center people in the frame, a Night View that dramatically improves quality in low light, and an Underwater Mode that adjusts white balance for underwater use. The HDR algorithm received some changes as well with minimal aberrations and faster processing time.
The Ricoh Theta SC2 will be available in Beige, Blue, Pink, and White. Accessories available for the SC2 include the TW-1 Underwater Housing, TL-1 Lens Cap, TH-2 Hard Case, TS-2 Semi-Hard Case, and TE-1 Extension Adapter.
