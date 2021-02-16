RICOH Intelligent Voice Control enables low-touch experiences to support health and safety management

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled RICOH Intelligent Voice Control, a solution that simplifies device operations – such as copy, scan and fax – through voice commands, delivering a convenient, low-touch user experience. Available for Ricoh's IM Series of intelligent multifunction printers (MFPs), RICOH Intelligent Voice Control leverages the Alexa for Business service to enable the selection of multiple job settings quickly and intuitively with a single voice command, aiding in worker safety and productivity. In addition, the solution is configurable with Ricoh's enhanced screen readers that assist users with different physical abilities who may have trouble accessing or seeing the device screen, allowing them to give verbal commands.

RICOH Intelligent Voice Control further expands Ricoh's portfolio of low-touch services to help customers address health and safety management needs and meets the company's commitment to designing products that are inclusive for all, empowering businesses to focus on moving forward.

"More than anything, when customers tell us what they want we listen and we build technology that addresses those needs. Today, customers are focusing on keeping their employees safe and healthy. This is another way to do so, helping them share business-critical information quickly and easily in ways that work for their environment, today and tomorrow," said Steven Burger, Vice President, Technology Innovation & New Business Development, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Voice control is a powerful tool for simplifying complexity. Users no longer have to flip through multiple screens of settings to get their information presented just right. Instead, they can walk up, say their preferences, and let the technology go to work – all with very low-touch interaction."

RICOH Intelligent Voice Control can be used to execute simple voice commands, including changing document settings, such as quantity, color, simplex/duplex and more. The subscription service can be added to compatible IM Series MFPs equipped with an Amazon Echo associated to an active Alexa for Business account.

This latest offering expands the ways Ricoh enables low- or no-touch device operation, including card authentication, indirect contact with gloves or a stylus, and allows users to access features with their own smartphone or tablet with the RICOH Smart Device Connector application.

