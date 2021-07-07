Ricoh joins AMERICA IS ALL IN coalition to tackle the worldwide climate crisis

EXTON, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that it has joined AMERICA IS ALL IN, the most expansive coalition of leaders in the U.S. supporting climate action. AMERICA IS ALL IN aims to reach at least 50% U.S. greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2030 compared to 2005 levels and to reach net zero emissions by 2050, while curtailing climate disruption. Ricoh's pledge builds upon its long-standing commitment to combat climate change and to help create a more environmentally sustainable society.

"Ricoh promotes sustainability in all of our business practices and focuses on reducing our environmental footprint through four fundamental environmental pillars: energy conservation, resource conservation, pollution prevention and biodiversity conservation," said Donna Venable, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Deputy General Manager, Shared Services, Ricoh North America. "Protecting and championing our natural resources lies at the heart of everything we do, and we expect nothing less from our partners, customers and suppliers. We are proud to advocate for a prosperous, equitable and sustainable future that fosters environmental health."

Ricoh's pledge to AMERICA IS ALL IN aligns with its three founding principles – "The Spirit of Three Loves," consisting of "love your neighbor," "love your country" and "love your work." The dedication to these principles has produced efforts, initiatives and recognitions that demonstrate actionable and measurable progress. Recent examples include:

