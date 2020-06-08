Ricoh Named to CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List

EXTON, Pa., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. announced today that CRN ® a brand of The Channel Company , has named Ricoh to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

Ricoh's strategic IT services portfolio enables seamless collaboration and the flexibility to enable work to be completed from home or in the office. With a focus on helping customers remain securely connected, Ricoh's advanced industry solutions maximize efficiency and enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

"This recognition is a testament to our comprehensive IT services portfolio and our commitment to empowering workplaces regardless of where they might be," said Bob Lamendola, Vice President, Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Ricoh USA, Inc. "We are very proud to be included on CRN's list this year, further enforcing our commitment to driving growth and addressing IT initiatives to help our customers achieve their business goals."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."

CRN's complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

© 2020 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

