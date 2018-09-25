Ricoh to debut highly anticipated RICOH GR III high-end digital compact camera at Photokina 2018

Newest model of the popular RICOH GR series combines exceptional image quality in a compact, lightweight body ideal for street photography

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced it will debut the highly anticipated RICOH GR III camera at Photokina 2018 — the world's largest, full-scale trade fair of photographic and imaging products, held September 26-29, in Cologne, Germany. The new camera is the latest model of the RICOH GR series, a lineup of high-end digital compact cameras providing exceptional image quality in a compact, lightweight body ideal for street photography, travel and capturing candid images.

The RICOH GR III is the newest model of the popular RICOH GR series. It combines exceptional image quality in a compact, lightweight body ideal for street photography, travel and capturing candid images.

Currently under development, the RICOH GR III features a newly designed lens, image sensor and imaging engine that further upgrade image quality, enhance functionality and improve the user interface.

For more than 20 years, the RICOH GR series has kept to its core concept of optimizing the essential values of a camera — high image quality, snapshot capability and portability — while at the same time making the refinements needed to meet emerging and evolving needs. Because of this, GR-series models have been preferred by a great many photographers, particularly professionals and highly experienced amateurs.

Designed to be the ultimate street photography camera, the RICOH GR III is a totally new breed of GR camera that will give the user new and different creative possibilities.

The RICOH GR III will be available in early 2019 at www.ricohimaging.com and retail outlets nationwide.

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services.  Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Company Ltd. Is part of Ricoh Group, which operates in about 200 countries and regions.

The company operating now as Ricoh Company Ltd. was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, the company continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features.

For further information, please visit www.us.ricoh-imaging.com

© 2018 Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Major Specifications (The designs and specifications are identical to those first announced publicly about the camera's development, and are subject to change without notice.)

Lens

Lens Construction

6 elements in 4 groups (2 aspherical lens elements)

Focal Length, Aperture

18.3mm (Approx. 28mm in 35mm equivalent focal length), F2.8～F16

Image Capture Unit

Image Sensor

Type: Primary color filter CMOS.  Size: 23.5mm x 15.6mm

Effective Pixels

Approx. 24.24 megapixels

Sensitivity (Standard output)

Auto (ISO Auto Lower/Upper Limit and Minimum Shutter Speed can be set), Manual: ISO100～To be finalized

Image Stabilization

Sensor-shift shake reduction (SR)(3-axis)

AA Filter Simulator

Moiré reduction using SR unit (Off, Low, High)

Dust Removal

Image sensor cleaning using ultrasonic vibrations "DR II"

File Formats

 

 

 

Still Image

File Format: RAW (DNG) 14bit,  JPEG (Exif 2.3), DCF2.0 compliant
Color Space: sRGB, AdobeRGB
Recorded Pixels: [3:2] L(24M:6000x4000), M(15M:4800x3200), S(7M:3360x2240), XS(2M:1920x1280)
                          [1:1] L(16M:4000x4000), M(10M:3200x3200), S(5M:2240x2240), XS(1.6M:1280x1280)

Movie

File Format: MPEG4 AVC/H.264 (MOV)
Recorded Pixels: Full HD (1920x1080, 60p/30p/24p), Sound: Built-in stereo microphone
Recording Time: Up to 25 minutes or 4GB; automatically stops recording if the internal temperature of the camera becomes high.

Storage Medium

Internal Memory (Approx. 2GB),  SD/SDHC/SDXC Memory Card (Conforms to USH-I standards)

Focus

Type

Hybrid AF (Image plane phase-matching and Contrast detection)

Focus Mode

Auto-area AF, Zone AF, Select AF, Pinpoint AF, Tracking AF, Continuous AF, MF, Snap, ∞

Face Detection

ON, Use only in Auto-area, OFF

Focus Range (From lens face)

Normal: Approx. 0.1m～∞, Macro Mode: Approx. 0.06m～0.12m

Exposure

Exposure Mode

Program AE, Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual Exposure

Metering Mode

Multi-segment, Center-weighted, Spot, Highlight-weighted

Shutter Speed

1/4000 sec. - 30 sec. (Limit by aperture setting F2.8: 1/2500 sec, F5.6 or greater: 1/4000 sec.)
Timed Exposure (10sec. - 20min.), Bulb, Time

EV Compensation

Still Image: ±5EV, 1/3EV steps, Movie: ±2EV, 1/3EV steps

ND Filter (2EV)

AUTO, ON, OFF

White Balance

Auto White Balance, Multi Auto White Balance, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Fl. - Daylight Color, Fl. - Daylight White, Fl. - Cool White, Fl. - Warm White, Tungsten, CTE, Manual White Balance, Color Temperature

Fine Adjustment

Adjustable ±14 steps on A-B axis or G-M axis

Drive Mode

Drive

Single Frame Shooting, Continuous Shooting, Bracketing, Multi-exposure, Interval Shooting, Interval Composite

Self-timer

10 sec., 2 sec., OFF

Shooting Functions

Crop

35mm, 50mm, OFF

Image Control

Standard, Vivid, Monotone, Soft Monotone, Hard Monotone, Hi-Contrast B&W, Positive Film, Bleach Bypass, Retro, HDR Tone, Custom1, Custom2

Adjust parameters: Saturation, Hue, High/Low Key Adjustment, Contrast, Contrast (Highlight), Contrast (Shadow), Sharpness, Shading, Clarity, Toning, Filter Effect, Grain Effect, HDR Tone Level (Adjust parameter varies depending on the selected image setting)

Dynamic Range Correction

Highlight Correction, Shadow Correction

Noise Reduction

Slow Shutter Speed Noise Reduction, High-ISO Noise Reduction

Display

Display magnification (4x, 16x), Grid display (4x4 Grid, 3x3 Grid), Histogram, Bright area warning, Electronic Level

Playback Functions

Playback View

Single frame,  Multi-image (20, 48 frames), Display magnification (up to 16x, 100% view and Quick Zoom view  available), Histogram (Y histogram, RGB histogram), Grid display (3x3 Grid, 4x4 Grid), Bright area warning, Auto Image Rotation,

Base Parameter Adjustment

Brightness, Saturation, Hue, Contrast, Sharpness

RAW Development

Aspect Ratio, JPEG Recorded Pixels, Color Space, White Balance, Image Control, Peripheral Illumination Correction, Sensitivity, High-ISO Noise Reduction, Shadow Correction

Edit

Resize, Cropping, Levels Adjustment, White Balance Adjustment, Color Moiré Correction, Movie Edit (Cut), Movie Edit (Divide)

LCD Monitor

Type

3.0 inch TFT color LCD (aspect ratio 3:2), Approx. 1037K dots, Wide viewing angle, Air-gapless tempered glass

Touch Screen

Capacitive sensing method

Adjustments

Brightness, Saturation, Blue/Amber, Green/Magenta, Outdoor View Setting: ±2 Steps

Wireless LAN

Standards

IEEE 802.11b/g/n (HT20) (Wireless LAN standard protocol)

Frequency (Center Frequency)

2412MHz～2462MHz (1ch～11ch)

Security

Authentication:  WPA2, Encryption:  AES

Interfaces

USB Type-C

 Battery Recharge/Power Supply (Optional AC Adapter required), Data Transfer: MTP, Video output: DisplayPort over USB-C (DisplayPort Alternative Mode) 

Hotshoe

Compatible with P-TTL Auto Flash
Flash Mode: Flash On, Flash On+Red-eye, Slow-speed Sync, Slow Sync+Red-eye
Flash Exposure Compensation: -2.0 -+1.0

Lens adapter pin

Available

Power Supply

Battery Type

Dedicated Rechargeable Battery

Battery Life

To be finalized

Dimensions and Weight

 

Dimensions

Approx. 109.4(W)×61.9(H)×33.2(D)mm (excluding protrusions)

Weight

Approx. 257g (Included dedicated battery and SD memory card), Approx. 227g (Body only)

Included Accessories

Dedicated Rechargeable Battery, USB Power Adapter, Power Plug, USB Cable, Handstrap

Language

English, French, Germany, Spanish, Portuguese, Italy, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkey, Greek, Russian, Thai, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese

