Ricoh wins MFP Cloud Ecosystem award for the 2nd time in a row by addressing customers' evolving workplace needs

EXTON, Pa., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. has won a BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award for the Connected Multifunction Printer (MFP) Cloud Ecosystem domain. Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware, and services, selected Ricoh as a winner for the second time in this category due to its continued leadership and expansion in MFP-accessible cloud workflow services, delivering increased productivity and significant time savings to customers.

"As organizations look for ways to boost team productivity, MFP-resident apps and MFP-connected cloud services can be an invaluable tool for streamlining workflows, saving time, and freeing teams up to focus on the work that matters most," said Jamie Bsales, Director of Smart Workplace & Security Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. "This will be especially important in the post-pandemic workplace, where remote and hybrid home/office employees will rely on 'smart' connected MFPs to accomplish critical business functions, often without the benefit of IT support."

The award recognizes document imaging technology providers with the most extensive and progressive products and offerings when it comes to MFP-accessible cloud services. Ricoh's wide range of cloud services and workflow tools that connect to and complement its MFPs help organizations simply and securely execute automated workflows that can streamline document-centric tasks and improve productivity, extending time savings beyond routine document routing and printing.

Keypoint Intelligence noted that Ricoh has made cloud connectivity a cornerstone of its MFP strategy, with its newest devices being compatible with the company's cloud workflow solutions to provide document capture, routing, and processing options for both general business processes and key markets , including healthcare, finance, education, government, life sciences, legal, retail, insurance, manufacturing, energy, graphic communications and more. These valuable workflows—when combined with Ricoh's subscription-based services offerings—means organizations require no capital expenditures, onsite servers, or special software for rapid implementation.

"We are humbled that Keypoint Intelligence has recognized our innovation and dedication to providing agile solutions that help our customers work more productively during these changing times," said Heather Poulin, Vice President, CIP Marketing & Portfolio Management, Ricoh USA. "As the nature of the workplace evolves, organizations must be assured that they have the most secure and efficient tools at their fingertips. These are the goals of our cloud and workflow services, and our team continues to innovate based on what our customers tell us they need."

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI PaceSetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

