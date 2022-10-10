Ride Hailing Services Market to observe USD 44.17 Bn incremental growth; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, and Carshare Australia Pty Ltd. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

Oct 10, 2022, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ride hailing services market size is expected to grow by USD 44.17 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 13.53% during the forecast period. The report identifies Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, and Communauto Inc. among others as dominant vendors in the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, vendor landscape, major revenue-generating segments, and much more. Download PDF Sample Report
The rising use of online on-demand transportation services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, compliance with government regulations might hamper the market growth. The global ride hailing services market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are forming strategic alliances to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in March 2021, BMW AG partnered with Daimler Mobility AG to further accelerate the growth of electrification. Similarly, in December 2020, Orix Corp. acquired Elawan Energy SL, a global renewable energy company.
Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. The report identifies Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, Communauto Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., Lyft Inc., Orix Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zipcar Inc. as major market participants. Download Sample Report Here
The global ride hailing services market is segmented as below:
- Type
- E-hailing
- Car Sharing
The e-hailing segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The rising focus on reducing carbon emissions and decongestion of city streets is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
48% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as growing urbanization, increasing baby boomer population, rising demand for car sharing, rising number of tourists, and the presence of prominent vendors. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ride hailing services market report covers the following areas:
- Ride Hailing Services Market Size
- Ride Hailing Services Market Trends
- Ride Hailing Services Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ride hailing services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ride hailing services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ride hailing services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ride hailing services market vendors
|
Ride Hailing Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.53%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 44.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.96
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, Communauto Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., Lyft Inc., Orix Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zipcar Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.
- BMW AG
- Carshare Australia Pty Ltd.
- Cityhop
- Communauto Inc.
- Grab Holdings Inc.
- Lyft Inc.
- Orix Corp.
- Uber Technologies Inc.
- Zipcar Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
