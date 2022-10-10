Ride Hailing Services Market to observe USD 44.17 Bn incremental growth; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, and Carshare Australia Pty Ltd. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ride hailing services market size is expected to grow by USD 44.17 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 13.53% during the forecast period. The report identifies Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, and Communauto Inc. among others as dominant vendors in the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, vendor landscape, major revenue-generating segments, and much more. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global On Demand Transportation Market 2021-2025

The rising use of online on-demand transportation services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, compliance with government regulations might hamper the market growth. The global ride hailing services market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are forming strategic alliances to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in March 2021, BMW AG partnered with Daimler Mobility AG to further accelerate the growth of electrification. Similarly, in December 2020, Orix Corp. acquired Elawan Energy SL, a global renewable energy company.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. The report identifies Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, Communauto Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., Lyft Inc., Orix Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zipcar Inc. as major market participants. Download Sample Report Here

Ride Hailing Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global ride hailing services market is segmented as below:

Type

E-hailing



Car Sharing

The e-hailing segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The rising focus on reducing carbon emissions and decongestion of city streets is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

48% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as growing urbanization, increasing baby boomer population, rising demand for car sharing, rising number of tourists, and the presence of prominent vendors. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ride hailing services market report covers the following areas:

Ride Hailing Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ride hailing services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ride hailing services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ride hailing services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ride hailing services market vendors

Ride Hailing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 44.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.96 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, Communauto Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., Lyft Inc., Orix Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zipcar Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

BMW AG

Carshare Australia Pty Ltd.

Cityhop

Communauto Inc.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Lyft Inc.

Orix Corp.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Zipcar Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

