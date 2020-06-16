Ride Health CEO Imran Cronk to Present at National Summit on Health System Recovery from COVID-19

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ride Health, coordinating smarter transportation for every patient need, announced that CEO and Founder Imran Cronk has been invited to join leaders of the nation's most prestigious healthcare organizations in presenting at the Virtual Summit on Health System Recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Summit, held online June 22-24, is a first-of-its-kind virtual event to address health system strategies to recover from the coronavirus crisis and to discuss the mid- and long-term implications of the pandemic to the future of healthcare in America.

The more than 100 faculty at the event include healthcare luminaries such as David Brailer, MD, PhD, Executive Chairman, Health Evolution; Wyatt Decker, MD, MBA, CEO of OptumHealth; Michael J. Dowling, CEO of Northwell Health; and Mark McClellan, MD, PhD, past head of CMS and the FDA.

Cronk will join the panel, "The Role of Health Care Innovation in Health System Recovery," on Wednesday, June 24. Other panelists include Kyle Raffaniello, MHA, Chief Executive Officer of Sapphire Digital, and Richard Resnick, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Cureatr.

The panel will be moderated by Gregory Downing, DO, PhD, Founder of Innovation Horizons, and the Founding Executive Director for Innovation, Immediate Office of the Secretary, US Department of Health and Human Services.

The Summit will be offered via an online platform that integrates live and recorded video with remote Zoom, WebEx and Skype broadcasts, to offer a single integrated program feed. It will be available live and in a video archive for reference following the event.

Ride Health has recently introduced a number of programs designed to help health systems and health plans to ensure the safety of their providers and patients during the pandemic. These services include a national network of transportation providers equipped to handle COVID-19 patients; technology-enabled contact tracing; home food delivery and staff transport. Read more at https://www.ridehealth.com/covid-19.

About Ride Health

Ride Health partners with healthcare organizations and transportation network providers to manage transportation benefits, strengthen enterprise transportation programs, and drive intelligent transitions of care. We blend technology and data with a human approach to break down access barriers and solve some of the biggest transportation challenges that care coordinators, providers, and payers face. Our platform maps out each patient's unique needs and preferences for the best ride experience across clinical and social needs, ensuring greater access, improved efficiencies, lower costs, and better outcomes. Learn more at www.ridehealth.com.

