Ride Health Launches First Comprehensive COVID-19 Equipped Transportation Network for New York City Metropolitan Area

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ride Health, coordinating smarter transportation for every patient need, has assembled the Greater New York City area's first and most comprehensive COVID-19 equipped transportation network.

Local PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) organizations and community-based social wellness agencies such as Federation of Organizations are among the first to use the extensive network of COVID-equipped, electronic dispatch-integrated transportation providers serving all five boroughs of New York City and surrounding areas that include Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Now healthcare organizations across the region can use Ride Health's cloud-based and mobile-first transportation coordination platform to arrange rides for patients in COVID-19 equipped vehicles, ranging from standard and wheelchair-accessible vehicles to stretcher vans and BLS/ALS ambulances. Ride Health has individually vetted transportation providers in the network to ensure their policies and procedures comply with CDC guidelines as well as state-specific health authority guidance for COVID-19. Standards include continuous use of personal protective equipment, sterilization of vehicles between every ride, and daily health checks for drivers.

Ride Health's curated network of COVID-equipped transportation providers will help healthcare organizations safely discharge or transfer patients who have been exposed to the virus, as well as maintain access to life-sustaining treatments for patients with chronic medical conditions, including those who prefer to receive care in their homes. Ride Health is also preparing to help one of New York's largest health plans distribute home-delivered meals to members who are homebound due to the ongoing risks presented by COVID-19.

"With social distancing and stay-at-home measures, as well as limitations on testing, common forms of transportation such as ride-hailing and public transit are no longer viable means of moving patients who have been exposed to or are positive for COVID-19," said Imran Cronk, CEO and Founder of Ride Health. "As a New York-based company, we are honored to serve healthcare organizations and patients here in our backyard. We are also grateful to our medical transportation partners, whose drivers are serving on the frontlines to ensure access to care."

Healthcare organizations that manage vulnerable patient populations, such as the elderly and those with chronic conditions, especially need to find safe and reliable transportation alternatives. Maintaining safe access to chronic treatment, such as for cancer and chronic kidney disease, can help avoid escalations in care.

"Protecting vulnerable populations has always been a priority at Federation, and we're grateful that Ride Health will help us be ever vigilant in protecting those in our care," said Barbara Faron, CEO, Federation of Organizations.

Federation of Organizations, along with several other clients across the country, have leveraged Ride Health's new Rapid Deployment program to expedite implementation and on-boarding processes. The program enables healthcare organizations to launch transportation programs in a matter of days, without upfront costs or long-term commitments.

About Ride Health

Ride Health partners with healthcare organizations and transportation network providers to manage transportation benefits, strengthen enterprise transportation programs, and drive intelligent transitions of care. We blend technology and data with a human approach to break down access barriers and solve some of the biggest transportation challenges that care coordinators, providers, and payers face. Our platform maps out each patient's unique needs and preferences for the best ride experience across clinical and social needs, ensuring greater access, improved efficiencies, lower costs, and better outcomes. Learn more at www.ridehealth.com .

Media Contact:

Todd Stein

510-417-0612

[email protected]

SOURCE Ride Health

Related Links

https://ridehealth.com

