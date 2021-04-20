Ridecell Launches Fleet IoT Automation, First Ever Platform to Convert Vehicle Data into Automated Operations

"Knowing what's happening with your fleet is a good start," said Aarjav Trivedi, CEO of Ridecell. "Fully automating the response is revolutionary. That's why we created Fleet IoT Automation to digitize and automate vehicle control, rental access, repairs, scheduling, and entire fleet workflows. Now business and operations teams at fleets have a powerful tool at their fingertips that lets them improve customer service, increase fleet uptime, and derive new revenue streams from fleets. Technology teams have developer-friendly APIs and SDKs that help them accelerate their roadmaps."

Ridecell Fleet IoT complements existing fleet management systems and connected vehicle and telematics platforms. Ridecell unifies data from these systems and uses the information as triggers to automate tasks. For all types of fleets, a tire pressure alert would automatically remove the vehicle from active service, trigger a maintenance crew to resolve the problem and return the vehicle into service when the task was completed. For fleets where theft is a problem, stolen vehicles would automatically be immobilized while the system issues a location report to authorities based on preconfigured workflows. And for vehicles where the fleet is used to generate revenue, the system can automatically segment user behavior and target individuals with promotions designed to grow revenues and service usage.

Fleet deployments require a sophisticated ecosystem of technologies and services. The platform is designed to bring digital transformation to fleets while enhancing the currently deployed marketing, fleet management, and vehicle telematics solutions. The partner-friendly platform provides the data pipeline, APIs, and SDKs needed for precise integration and communication with internal systems. Ridecell Fleet IoT Automation turns data into automated actions and starts returning a positive ROI with little initial investment.

The Ridecell Fleet IoT platform is available now to fleet customers who want to unlock the power of a connected fleet. For more information, visit www.ridecell.com .

About Ridecell

Ridecell Inc. is leading the way in the digital transformation of fleet businesses and operations. Our Fleet IoT (Internet of Things) solutions modernize and monetize fleets by combining data insights with digital vehicle control to turn today's manual processes into automated workflows. The result is unmatched levels of efficiency and control for shared services, motorpools, rental, and logistic fleets.

Today Ridecell powers some of the most successful fleet businesses in cities across Europe and North America, including Penske, AAA's Gig Car Share & Rental service, and Toyota Europe. Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Madrid, Paris, Berlin, and Pune, India.

Media Contact:

Natalee Gibson

Tel: 415-682-9292

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ridecell Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ridecell.com

