rideOS Selected by Alto to Scale Its On-Demand Multi-Service Mobility Business

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- rideOS, a leading Mobility as a Service technology provider that empowers businesses to build, operate and scale on-demand transportation offerings, today announced that Alto is utilizing the rideOS platform to manage its elevated rideshare service and accelerate its entry into last-mile delivery. Alto is now taking full-advantage of rideOS' dynamic fleet planning and constraint-based routing system to optimize its operations.

"As a fleet operator with employee drivers and not just an app-based marketplace, asset utilization of our people and vehicles is critical to our success and profitability. rideOS is a true pioneer in the industry and we're confident their advanced capabilities will help us continue to build a uniquely efficient and profitable rideshare business," said Will Coleman, CEO of Alto. "With the unprecedented decline in ridehail demand due to the COVID-19 crisis, we pivoted to delivery to address the greater need of our community. rideOS' flexible technology helped us instantly adapt and successfully power our new service offering."

The rideOS team, with a rich history of commercializing and scaling Mobility as a Service (MaaS) offerings for the likes of Uber, Tesla, Google and Apple, has designed a cloud-based platform that helps fleets of human operated and self-driving vehicles increase their efficiency across a variety of use-cases including ridehail and delivery. Clients typically experience increased revenues, decreased operating expenses and expanded margins soon after implementation, which is usually completed in less than 90 days, thus realizing significant time to value.

"We're ecstatic at being selected as Alto's partner of choice, as well providing them with a mobility platform that creates real business agility," said Justin Ho, CEO of rideOS. "Their expertise in fleet management and focus on operational excellence paves a glide path towards integrating driverless vehicles to supplement their existing driver network, and we are already in discussions with several autonomous providers to enable their vehicles onto Alto's network."

About rideOS

rideOS is a Mobility as a Service (MaaS) technology provider that empowers automotive, autonomous vehicle, ridehail, transportation and delivery businesses to build, operate and scale on-demand transportation offerings utilizing both self-driving and human-operated fleets. Our cloud-based fleet optimization and constraint-based routing platform is designed to enhance performance, optimize efficiency and propel growth while also improving society's quality of life through reduced congestion, pollution and noise. Backed by Sequoia Capital, Next47 and ST Engineering Ventures, rideOS is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Berlin, Germany and Singapore. rideOS is accelerating the safe, global adoption of next generation transport, and we're just getting started. To learn more visit www.rideos.ai, rideOS on LinkedIn and @rideos on Twitter.

About Alto

Alto is an on-demand rides and delivery service based in Dallas, TX. Alto manages and operates a dedicated fleet of new, safe, and well-maintained vehicles. Every Alto driver is a W-2 employee, carefully vetted, and rigorously trained. Through Alto's unmatched control over its fleet and customer experience, Alto creates a truly differentiated, safe, and clean ridesharing and delivery experience. From real-time driver monitoring to in-app music control and app-enabled vehicle identification, Alto personalizes each trip to its customers and maintains the highest safety and cleanliness standards in the ridesharing and delivery space today. To learn more visit www.ridealto.com, @ridealto on Instagram, or ridealto on Facebook.

