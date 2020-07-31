Ridesharing in 2020 - Opportunities Within the Corporate Travel Sector, as Many Businesses Have Taken Extra Precautions to Ensure the Safety of Their Employees

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the ridesharing industry "Ridesharing Companies Pivot Towards Corporate Travel Market"

Although several ridesharing companies have seen reduced business from customers who are reluctant to travel, one startup has found that there are still opportunities within the corporate travel sector.



Gett announced on Tuesday that it has raised $100 million from investors bringing total funding in the company up to over $750 million. The company intends to use the funding to improve its corporate travel service which was launched in 2010 and counts one third of the Fortune 500 as its clients. Gett offers an all in one booking system that allows corporate clients to book and manage a variety of on demand transport options such as taxi, chauffeur, limousine and ride hailing services.



There has been increased demand for corporate travel services even during pandemic shutdowns as many businesses have taken extra precautions to ensure the safety of employees who need to travel.



Gett is not the only ridesharing company seeking to target more business customers. India based Ola also announced its Ola for Business offering on Tuesday while Uber launched its Uber for Business service in 2014. Other companies operating in the corporate travel market include Addison Lee and Wheely.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Ridesharing Companies Pivot Towards Corporate Travel Market"

