Ridestore AB has acquired the Dope clothing trademarks in USA and Canada

GOTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridestore AB (SWE) is happy to announce that we have acquired the Dope clothing trademark in the USA and Canada from EPOD America LLC.

"We see this as the start of a completely new journey for us and we are very happy to have been able to land this deal with Rob Gough (CEO of EPOD)."

Checkout dopesnow.com/street now for our current streetwear line, and make sure to prepare for the SPRING -21 launch! - Emil Hellberg (CEO Ridestore).

"I'm ecstatic to sell the Dope clothing trademark to a strategic buyer which will be able to continue the legacy. This also will make it possible for me and my team to put our full focus on growing DOPE CBD, DOPE CBD Franchises and DOPE Cannabis in the future." – Rob Gough (CEO of EPOD).

The DOPE CBD business will stay with EPOD America and will continue from dope.com and @DOPE on social media. EPOD America will continue to sell apparel through dope.com until June 30, 2021

SOURCE Ridestore AB