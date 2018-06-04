Ridgeline Baja Race Truck Takes Class Victory at Vegas to Reno

A part of the Best In The Desert series of off-road races, the "V2R" is the longest event of its type in the United States and features a unique set of challenges, including high ambient temperatures, substantial elevation changes and the constant potential of sudden, strong rain storms. The course is also known for several high-speed sections, stretches of deep silt and thick dust that can make overtaking difficult.

Starting seventh, based on a qualifying draw, in the nine-truck "Class 7200" field, team owner/driver Jeff Proctor and navigator Evan Weller started out at a conservative pace for the first 50 miles, then began to gain positions, moving to first in class at the 88-mile mark.

Continuing to build the lead through the first half of the race, Proctor passed off the driving duties to Pat Dailey for the final 200 miles. This weekend's victory adds to an impressive total for the Ridgeline Baja Race Truck this season, including class wins at the Parker 425 in February and at the Baja 500 in June. In addition, the team finished second in its other start this year, at the Mint 400. The Honda Off-Road Racing Team now begins the final prep and logistics for its final race of the year, the Baja 1000 in November.

Powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine produced by Honda Performance Development, the Ridgeline Baja Race Truck features a body designed by Honda R&D Americas' Los Angeles Design Studio, with inspiration taken from the current Honda Ridgeline, also designed and developed by Honda R&D North Americas. Key design cues drawn from the Honda Ridgeline can be seen in the front fascia, hood, roof, bed and side profile.

Making approximately 550 horsepower, HPD's 3.5-liter HR35TT engine uses the same block and cylinder heads as the production V6 that powers the all-new Ridgeline. Additional, custom elements of the powertrain include an HPD-designed intake plenum and custom Engine Control Unit programming.

Photos and information from the Ridgeline Baja Race Truck's efforts can be viewed on Instagram at @hondaoffroadracing and @proctor_race. Honda Racing/HPD news and reports can be found on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD.

Jeff Proctor (team owner/driver Ridgeline Baja Race Truck) finished 1st in Class 7200 Unlimited V6 Trucks: "Being patient early in the race and avoiding mistakes in the dust was a key strategy for us today. This is a sweet victory for the entire team and our first at this legendary race. I can't thank our entire crew enough for all their hard work to get us here."

SOURCE Honda Racing/HPD