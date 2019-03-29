RIESTER Announces the Acquisition of Regional, Full-Service Agency Santy

"We have always had tremendous respect for Dan and admired the advertising and public relations work his team created at Santy," said RIESTER Founder and CEO Tim Riester . "Since early in 2019, RIESTER has been fortunate to earn a significant number of new clients and adding Santy's talented staff will help support that growth. RIESTER also has a deep expertise in the Santy client industries, making this move an immediate value for everyone."

Founder of Santy and newly appointed RIESTER senior partner, Dan Santy, said, "There is no better group suited for the future of our current employees and for the continued success of our clients. Work will continue uninterrupted, and starting April 1, our clients will have instantaneous access to expanded services and resources from RIESTER. This includes additional executive-level perspective on their business with RIESTER's experienced and established partners."

Announcing this instant expansion of in-house experts and clients this month is especially timely for RIESTER, as the Firm celebrates its 30th year in business. Growth by acquisition has been one of RIESTER's core strategies and has contributed to its 30 years of success.

All of Santy's Scottsdale-based employees will integrate into RIESTER's corporate headquarters in Phoenix. The current Santy office located in Brea, California will begin to operate in sync with RIESTER's Los Angeles Office and under the RIESTER name. In addition to the iconic pizza chain, Peter Piper Pizza, transitioning clients include Kitchell, Goettl Air Conditioning, Bona, Arizona Public Service, Aunt Rita's Foundation, Circle the City, Arizona Department of Agriculture, Children's Museum of Phoenix and the Health System Alliance of Arizona.

About RIESTER

RIESTER is a full-service digital marketing, advertising and public relations firm providing a complete range of integrated services in brand planning, web and mobile marketing, advertising, media planning and buying, social media and public relations. The agency is headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz. with offices in Los Angeles, Calif. and Park City, Utah. For more information visit RIESTER.com or learn more on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

