Rigel Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Rigel senior management will follow the announcement with a live conference call and webcast at 5:00pm Eastern Time (2:00pm Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results and give a company update.

Participants can access the live conference call by dialing (855) 892-1489 (domestic) or (720) 634-2939 (international) and using the Conference ID number 2257425. The conference call will also be webcast live and can be accessed from Rigel's website at www.rigel.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days after the call via the Rigel website.

About Rigel ( www.rigel.com )

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Rigel's current clinical programs include an upcoming Phase 3 study of fostamatinib in autoimmune hemolytic anemia and an ongoing Phase 1 study of R835, a proprietary molecule from its interleukin receptor associated kinase (IRAK) program. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in clinical development with partners BerGenBio ASA, Daiichi Sankyo, Aclaris Therapeutics, and AstraZeneca.

Contact: David Burke

Phone: 650.624.1232

Email: dburke@rigel.com

Media Contact: Jessica Daitch

Phone: 917.816.6712

Email: jessica.daitch@syneoshealth.com

