Rigel to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company's president and chief executive officer, and Dean Schorno, the company's chief financial officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in September:

Citi's 16th Annual Biopharma Conference (September 8-10, 2021)

Raul Rodriguez will participate in a panel discussion entitled: "Sickle Cell, Beta-Thal, ITP & PKD - Measuring Industry Progress in Benign Hematology" on Friday, September 10 th at 12:30 p.m. ET .

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (September 13-15, 2021)

Dean Schorno will present a company overview, which will be available for on-demand viewing for conference attendees starting on Monday, September 13 th at 7:00 a.m. ET .

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference (September 27-30, 2021)

Raul Rodriguez will present a company overview on Tuesday, September 28 th at 4:40 p.m. ET .

To access the live webcast of the Citi Annual Biopharma Conference panel and the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference presentation, go to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website several minutes prior to the start of the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing, and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA-approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The product is also commercially available in Europe (TAVLESSE) and Canada (TAVALISSE) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients.

Fostamatinib is currently being studied in a Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT03764618) for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA)1; a Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT04629703) for the treatment of hospitalized high-risk patients with COVID-191; an NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 3 ACTIV-4 Host Tissue Study for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients on oxygen therapy, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 being conducted by Imperial College London.

Rigel's other clinical programs include its interleukin receptor-associated kinase (IRAK) inhibitor program, and a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase (RIP1) inhibitor program in clinical development with partner Eli Lilly and Company. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners AstraZeneca, BerGenBio ASA, and Daiichi Sankyo.

For further information, visit www.rigel.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for the full Prescribing Information.

1The product for this use or indication is investigational and has not been proven safe or effective by any regulatory authority.

