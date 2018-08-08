Rigel to Present at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq : RIGL ) today announced that Dean Schorno, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 12:30pm EDT.

To access the live webcast of the presentation or the subsequent archived recording, log on to www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website several minutes prior to the start of the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Rigel's current clinical programs include Phase 2 studies of fostamatinib in autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners BerGenBio AS, Daiichi Sankyo, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

