Right at Home Partners With the National Minority Health Association to Encourage Community-wide Vaccinations Against COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Minority Health Association (NMHA) recently launched the "Flex for Checks" program to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations through a monetized reward program. With assistance from an $11.1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, the program is intended to help mobilize health care workers and expedite vaccines for the overall safety of our country. Right at Home, a global in-home care organization with over 35,000 caregivers nationwide, is focused on helping the NMHA do just that.

"What the NMHA has put together is truly remarkable," said Kerin Zuger, Chief of Strategic Growth for Right at Home. "Right at Home is dedicated to doing whatever we can to support getting home care professionals back to work, and putting an end to the devastation clients, caregivers and the country has endured."

The Flex for Checks program is set up to reward home care agencies and their workers and clients for getting vaccinated and encouraging other community members to do the same. The more people a participant of the program encourages to get vaccinated, the larger financial reward the participant receives.

"The deep experience and tremendous talents of our agency partners are crucial to the deployment of our Flex for Checks program," said Burgess Harrison, Executive Director, NMHA. "Nothing like this has been done before in the manner where home care agencies, workers, consumers, pharmacies and software companies come together and flex their arms in the fight of our lives against COVID-19."

Unvaccinated home care workers are eligible to receive $75 per shot to get vaccinated and $25 per shot thereafter. Non-home care workers are eligible to receive up to $50 per shot. Beyond that, any participant or agency can receive an additional $25 for anyone they encourage to register and get vaccinated. "For those living on limited income, this may be just the incentive they need," said Zuger.

The NMHA is also offering toolkits, training and support to provide answers and unbiased information from reputable sources, so home care business owners can speak confidently to their staffs.

For additional information on how to participate in this program, please visit www.flexforchecks.org.

About Right at Home: Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 600 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information on Right at Home, visit www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at www.rightathome.net/blog.

About the NMHA: The National Minority Health Association, founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman, and CEO, UNIVEC Conglomerate, Inc. (UNVC), achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is adding to its mission and deploying new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care, and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities. To find out more, visit www.theNMHA.org. Become a member of the NMHA Health Equity Action Leaders network (HEAL) and join the fight for health equity.

