Right Management Introduces New On-Demand, Virtual Coaching Platform, RightCoach™

MILWAUKEE, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Management is expanding its industry-leading executive coaching offering to provide on-demand, virtual sessions via its new platform, RightCoach™. In 30-minute sessions, RightCoach provides situational coaching from expert executive coaches, allowing organizations to offer leadership coaching to more people and enabling individuals to select exactly the area of expertise they need right now. Employees can benefit from one-to-one development to solve immediate challenges and build leadership skills for the future, working with a personally selected coach with the most relevant skills and experience to suit their needs.

"In the last three months the world of work and leadership has transformed in ways we could not have imagined just a year ago," said Ian Symes, Right Management Executive Vice President. "Organizations and individuals are being tested in new ways and the demand for coaching is changing fast too. RightCoach offers an exciting new approach to coaching, enabling companies to provide even more people with situational coaching that is targeted to the specific challenges that individual leaders and managers face. When someone needs help planning their first 90 days in a new role, managing a team remotely, addressing conflict, or presenting with impact and presence, they can use the platform to select a specialist coach that's available exactly when they want to talk, wherever they may be. This is one way for organizations to move closer to how people want to work - more personalized, on-demand, virtual and tech-enabled."

The RightCoach platform offers organizations aggregate real-time reporting and data so companies can identify the themes managers are struggling with most and align development accordingly. At a time when employee engagement, productivity and flexibility matters more than ever, RightCoach enables organizations to develop deeper insights into their people and facilitate faster decision making in a way that is simple to access, easy to administer, data-driven and confidential.

RightCoach enables businesses to offer remote workers scalable, tailored coaching around themes including Leading Yourself, Leading Teams and Leading the Organization. The platform is designed so organizations can provide easy-access coaching in a flexible and personalized way. Participants can schedule coaching fast, using filters for industry, expertise, language, date and time availability. Offered globally and delivered locally, RightCoach will initially be available in English, Spanish, French and Italian.

