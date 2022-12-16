Right Time Group Acquires Dunn Heating ClimateCare

Continued Strong Growth for Leading Canadian HVAC Company

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time" or the "Company") announced today the acquisition of Waterloo-based Dunn Heating ClimateCare, which now operates as Dunn Heating and Air Conditioning. Established in 1973, Dunn Heating and Air Conditioning delivers residential heating, cooling, air quality, and hot water services to homeowners in the Tri-Cities area of Southern Ontario, encompassing Waterloo, Kitchener, and Cambridge. Management, including former owner Rick Dunn, and company employees will join the Right Time team and continue to serve their customers and community. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dunn Heating and Air Conditioning is the 16th acquisition completed by Right Time as it continues to execute its growth strategy. "We are excited to welcome the Dunn team to the Right Time family," said Right Time CEO Craig Goettler. "Rick has built a great business in the Tri-Cities and Right Time will continue to deliver the exceptional service Dunn Heating and Air Conditioning has provided to its valued customers."

"Over the past fifty years we have built a strong business centered around great customer service," said Mr. Dunn. "As I considered the next stage for the business, Right Time was a natural choice. They have a great track record of integrating strong local companies and taking them to the next level."

Right Time is continuously looking to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada. Interested owners are encouraged to contact Curtis Budgell at the coordinates below or visit the website to request more information.

Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Right Time

Right Time is the leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time now operates out of 23 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia with over 1000 employees, and provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact:

Curtis Budgell, Vice President, Corporate Development

Right Time Group of Companies

[email protected]

204-296-8420

