Rightcar Solutions Develops Unique Silicone License Plate Frame: Rust and Rattle-Proof Design Reinvents License Mounting for Modern Vehicles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightcar Solutions (https://rightcarsolutions.com/) recently highlighted its patented line of silicone license plate frames intended for cars and motorcycles. The sleek, streamlined design was engineered to be waterproof, rust-proof and rattle-proof for an innovative reimagining of how license plates are now mounted. Fully compliant with driving law, the silicone license plate frame is available for purchase via the company website.

"We've all been there: rusty old frames that bang and clang, while barely hanging on to your car's backend," said Nikolay Reshetnyak, co-founder. "Frames that rattle and shift as you're trying to remount a new plate, all while scratching your car's paint job. That's why we remade the frame out of modern materials, silicone, and redesigned it to be far more serviceable. You spend a lot of time and money keeping your vehicle looking nice — your license plate frame should reflect that."

Available in blue, white, black, red, grey and yellow, the Silicone License Plate Frame is the perfect addition for automobile enthusiasts. Features include:

Rust-proof, Rattle-proof, Weather-proof: Specifically designed to protect a car and motorcycle from a rattling plate, in addition to looking great, drivers can now enjoy the silence and protection of industrial-grade silicone.

Looks Great and Easy to Use: With a proprietary, modern design, the silicone frame just looks better than a traditional metal frame with slick edges and surfaces. The license plate just slips right into the silicone frame with no complicated assembly.

Perfect Fit Standard-Issue Shape: The silicone frame fits all standard-issue car and motorcycle plates. Compliance made simple.

Designed for All Weather: Each frame comes with in-built water and ice protection. Drainage holes allow ice and snow to melt and drip out, keeping plates tarnish and rust-free for a long time. No matter how cold or wet it gets.

100-Percent Street Legal: With zero license plate obstruction and zero sticker obstruction, motorists can drive safely with no worries about their plate's legal compliance.

Industrial Grade Materials: Each frame is built completely of silicone. They are utterly rust-proof and can withstand heat of 392 degrees F or cold temperatures as low as -76 degrees F.

Anti-Scratch and Durable: Although not indestructible, each plate frame is designed to last a very long time.

30-day Money Back Guarantee: Purchase a frame, worry-free.

Reviews for the Silicone License Plate Frame are already overwhelmingly positive:

"Really great! Doesn't make a sound when I close the trunk now … this one is perfect!" —J. Brown

"… nicely packaged … sturdy and still pliable enough to fit over your license plate … easy to install, the rattle is gone from my plate now … great price!" —Jason

"Great investment! Nice quality. Took about five minutes to install … looks so much better than that black metal frame I was using…." —AverageGuy

About Rightcar Solutions

Since 2018, Rightcar Solutions has been creating high-quality car accessories redesigned for the modern driver. Building products based on innovative designs and premium materials, Rightcar patented the silicone license plate frame to solve all the problems drivers previously experienced with traditional metal frames. Rightcar Solutions continues to workshop and experiment with new ideas and products that help modern motorists. Learn more at: www.RightcarSolutions.com.

