Rightdoors.com: Renting Property Without Commission Now Possible in Dubai

With Rightdoors.com , landlords can now list their property for free on all the top portals in Dubai and reach out to the maximum customers. As for tenants, they can delight in the lower costs and savings involved, as the mandatory 5% commission gets a hit and the real estate market becomes more accessible. Investors too, can rejoice, as consumer confidence increases and the market acquires a competitive edge.

Zeeshan Imran, founder & CEO, said: "Rightdoors.com was set up with the aim of making the renting process simpler and transparent for customers. Rather than be one among the many real estate players flooding the market, we wanted to distinguish ourselves with cutting-edge, industry defining services that change the way people perceive real estate. After extensive feedback from clients, landlords and tenants, we realized that a huge chunk of money is usually eaten up in commissions, making the total cost prohibitive. Therefore, we decided to do away with commissions and make the market attractive, cost-effective and customer-friendly. The portal, we believe, is a major step in this direction."

Tenants and landlords have lauded the professionalism and customer-focused approach of RightDoors.

"It was a great and hassle-free experience with them," said Mohammad Abdullah, a tenant. "They charged me only AED 999 as a fee, while the other agents asked for AED 3,500 for the same apartment from the same landlord. All the information that they gave was true, without misleading or twisted words and they helped me with all the procedures with the landlords as well as the local authorities," he added.

Mathew Lewis, a property owner, said: "I utilized the services of RightDoors Real Estate as a property owner, to find a tenant. I had already advertised the property myself earlier, but the response was slow. RightDoors spoke to me and explained how they would ensure that my property would always appear on top of all the search engines. I decided to give it a try, and they gave me a good tenant in less than a week! Their services to the tenant are for a fixed fee of AED 999 while they charge no commission to the landlord-this attracts both the parties and the process of striking a deal becomes faster. Their fees are low but their services are of a high standard. I would recommend the company to all property owners and tenants."

Amjad Amin, Real Estate Manager at Binghatti Developers had this to say: "RightDoors are very professional in rendering their services and have found us great tenants at all times."

The company, which had its finger on the market pulse, took advantage of the fact that there are no players in this particular aspect of real estate and therefore, no competition. "We now have the unique distinction of becoming the first company to launch this unique concept in the Dubai market. However, being a market first, the move is expected to bring in a fair share of controversy, with agents likely to accuse RightDoors of providing a flat fee services and gearing up to prevent any backlash or erosion of their business model," Imran added.

Rightdoors.com is a one-of-its-kind hybrid real estate company set up in 2018, with the aim of making property rentals a cost-effective and hassle-free process. With a unique business model of commission-free service, the company is already attracting a sizeable chunk of landlords and tenants, keen to get a fair deal in the market. Rightdoors.com promises to stay ahead of competition with an innovative approach and fresh business model.

For further information, please contact:

Bazil Arif Patel

0581582159

pr@rightdoors.com

SOURCE Rightdoors.com