RightMesh and Tenta Announce Integration Partnership

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RightMesh AG, the "Infrastructure-less" connectivity company developing a decentralized mobile mesh network is excited to announce a new integration partnership with Tenta. Tenta is a private and secure crypto browser who is joining RightMesh in their mission to get more people online, especially in areas that are underserved or lacking proper infrastructure. The RightMesh mesh network utilizes Android phones and IoT devices as nodes to bring internet access to underserved areas.

"Tenta and RightMesh hold similar values. Both our companies believe in the right of the people to access the internet without fear of being tracked by governments — or big companies," shares Jesse Adams, CEO and co-founder of Tenta. "With this partnership, Tenta will be able to offer our mobile users encrypted file sharing over WIFI or Bluetooth by utilizing RightMesh's p2p networking technology and Tenta's built-in encrypted media vault."

Once integrated, Tenta users will be able to easily send encrypted files directly to nearby devices on the network without using data or transmitting the files to third-party servers.

Tenta Browser offers users built-in secure connection options, such as encrypted virtual private networks (VPNs). With this integration, Tenta will soon have the option to connect to a RightMesh network. By doing so, those users contribute to the network's infrastructure. With every user/node, the network gets stronger, more reliable, faster — and more accessible. Through this power of connectivity, people in underserved areas or in regions that lack the proper infrastructure will be able to get online.

"The connectivity that mesh networks provide are strengthened as more people join the mesh," said John Lyotier, CEO and Co-Founder of RightMesh. "Similarly, our network is strengthened when we partner with like-minded projects committed to the goal of bringing unfettered connectivity to underserved. Tenta has created a powerful browser application that allows users to share encrypted files, and with RightMesh's peer-to-peer connectivity powering that sharing mechanism, we'll start to see the digital divide shrink."

As the browser for the new internet, Tenta is the secure gateway to a new class of blockchain protocols, decentralized networks, dApps and browser extensions with a higher standard of data privacy. Tenta Browser secures the best of current data networks while adding the best new features coming from the crypto revolution. RightMesh joins MetaMask and Orchid Labs as Tenta's latest blockchain integration partner. Powered by a potent mix of partnerships like these, effortless client software, open source back-end services and a decentralized protocol, Tenta is poised to become the next major browser.

About RightMesh

RightMesh AG, a Swiss Company, is on a mission to bring connectivity to the next billion users by multiplying the combined power of blockchain, mobile mesh networking, and its own RMESH tokens. RightMesh wireless networks are self-forming, self-healing, and self-regulating, using various technologies in existing smartphones and IoT devices rather than relying on traditional infrastructure and Internet Service Providers. RightMesh is a software-based mobile mesh networking protocol that is 'infrastructureless' meaning it could be embedded into existing applications or used to build new mesh-enabled applications that do not require additional hardware or Internet connectivity to transmit data between people, applications, or devices over short distances. Initially, RightMesh was an internal project of Left, a Canadian-based multinational media and technology company with holdings in mobile and Internet-based businesses. Left is a certified B-Corp and RightMesh is governed by the same principles of using business as a force for good.

RightMesh AG is located at Gubelstrasse 11 CH-6300 Zug, Switzerland.



For more information, visit www.rightmesh.io.



About Tenta Browser

Tenta.com is a next generation browser designed for privacy and security. Unlike most browsers, Tenta's business model is to protect your data instead of selling it with built-in VPN and complete data encryption. Released in fall of last year, Tenta allows web users to browse privately and securely from anywhere in the world, regardless of any country's restrictions and online censorship policies. Like Tenta on Facebook and follow Tenta on Twitter.

SOURCE RightMesh AG

Related Links

http://www.rightmesh.io

