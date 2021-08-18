RightServ announces strategic partnership with RightRev to expand its Salesforce Revenue Cloud Platform & Billing Portfolio Implementation Services

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RightServ Inc., a leading Quote to Cash Automation and Salesforce Consulting partner, today announced a strategic partnership with RightRev, an Automated Revenue Recognition solution embedded within the Salesforce Revenue Cloud Platform to achieve complex revenue accounting treatment in accordance with the new guidelines of ASC 606 / IFRS 15 and accelerate Operational efficiency in the digital transformation journey of enterprises across multiple market segments globally.

Our core strength is our team of technical accountants and functional experts spread across USA & India, specializing in design and support month end and quarter end close processes along with implementation experience in Salesforce Revenue Cloud platform.

"Our extensive and deep domain expertise in revenue recognition compliance automation along with this partnership will provide an edge to our global clients to achieve ASC 606 compliance through RightRev multi-tenant revenue recognition solution that works seamlessly with Salesforce Revenue Cloud to addresses complex revenue scenarios and empowers businesses to quote and sell seamlessly on a unified platform," said Kirupakaran, COO, of RightServ.

"We are elated about this partnership with RightServ specializing in deep domain expertise in the revenue recognition compliance automation space. I am confident that this partnership will help us to accelerate scale and reach in bringing the required human capital expertise with extensive technical accounting and functional knowledge to implement our solution along with Salesforce revenue cloud platform," said Jagan Reddy, CEO, RightRev.

About RightServ

RightServ Inc. is a leading Quote to Cash Automation and Salesforce Consulting partner with operations across USA and India offering digital transformation services to its clients across multiple market segments globally. We specialize in complex data model automation to help our clients streamline business processes, gain actionable business intelligence, and maintain regulatory compliance. More Information at www.rightserv.com

About RightRev

RightRev Inc. is an emerging innovator in Revenue Recognition technology for subscription and consumption based revenue companies. RightRev is Automated Revenue Recognition delivered at Hyper-Scale and is committed to providing the most seamless and integrated revenue recognition solutions for modern businesses. from contract changes to subscription renewals, RightRev's trusted platform tracks the entirety of revenue contracts, from quote, order, invoice to revenue recognition and management reporting. More information at www.rightrev.com

SOURCE RightServ Inc.

