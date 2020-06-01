RightSure insureBot Redefines Exceptional Insurance Service

TUCSON, Ariz., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the COVID-19 outbreak, personal insurance service volume has spiked. While this may be challenging for some companies working remotely, RightSure Insurance Group has handled home and auto insurance requests quickly and skillfully, thanks to the contributions of a highly-intelligent team member – insureBot.

RightSure's chatbot (affectionally known as insureBot) went live on the RightSure.com website in June of 2019. Policyholders slowly got acquainted, and in less than six months, they completed more than 1,000 transactions with insureBot's assistance. Now, in 2020, insureBot often handles 100 requests a day!

"We were extremely happy with insureBot's performance in the first few months, but we never could have anticipated just how crucial her help would be in 2020. Our chatbot has made all the difference in our ability to deliver premier service during the COVID-19 pandemic," says RightSure President, Jeffery Arnold.

The chatbot's usage data illustrates hockey-stick growth in 2020, partially due to customers' repeat use. "Once policyholders try it and experience how easy it is, they're very likely to come back and engage with insureBot again," Arnold says.

Deploying artificial intelligence, insureBot facilitates six functions around the clock. Those functions include insurance quotes, payments, new insurance requests, auto ID cards and smart handoff to a human customer service agent.

"When we designed the service options, we included 'talk to my human friends' as one of the prompts. We thought that option might get a lot of use, but in fact, fewer than 10% of chatbot users select that option," Arnold explains.

RightSure added the chatbot to its service lineup in 2019 in an effort to appeal to younger policyholders and to improve the online experience for policyholders of all ages – especially after hours. "Our chatbot has exceeded our expectations. I encourage all policyholders to test drive her services if they haven't already done so. I think they will be surprised at insureBot's abilities," Arnold says.

