RightSure's insureBot Helps 1,000 Customers in Six Months

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RightSure Insurance Group is thrilled to announce that its AI service solution, insureBot is a customer favorite. The chatbot went live on the RightSure.com website in June of 2019. Less than six months later, it has helped insurance customers complete more than 1,000 transactions.

The RightSure insureBot facilitates six functions around the clock. Those functions include insurance quotes, payments, new insurance requests, auto ID cards and smart handoff to a human customer service agent.

The insurance agency built the integrated chatbot and SMS services to allow policyholders to interact with RightSure in their preferred channel at their preferred time. Policyholders can access the bot on the RightSure website or through mobile platforms such as Facebook or Google.

"Of course, I hoped our insureBot would succeed but I never expected that so many people would use it every day," says RightSure President, Jeffery Arnold. "It has boosted our team's efficiency while also making our customers happy with instant 24/7 service," he adds.

Chatbot integration is just one part of RightSure's quest to win Millennial and Gen Z market share. Forty percent of millennials say they chat with chatbots on a daily basis and eighty percent of businesses are expected to use chatbot communication by 2020, according to Outgrow.co.

"As a leader in the insurtech space, we are excited to serve our policyholders faster and more efficiently, on their terms," Arnold says.

About RightSure Insurance Group

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, RightSure Insurance Group is a full-service independent insurance agency providing insurance products to families and businesses in 42 states. By using a unique, client-centered approach combined with superior technology, RightSure presents clients with a wide range of insurance options and a seamless purchasing process. To learn more, visit https://www.rightsure.com or call 520-777-1125.

Media Contact:

Cathy Crandell

228109@email4pr.com

520-777-1125

SOURCE RightSure

Related Links

https://www.rightsure.com

