RightSure's RightRater Celebrates Four Years of Growth

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four years after its initial rollout, RightSure has announced more impressive enhancements to its RightRater auto insurance platform used by car dealerships across the nation.

There's a good reason that so many dealerships offer the RightRater platform to their customers: Easily accessible coverage translates to fewer lost auto sales. And now that RightRater is instantly available by snapping a QR code, and capable of shopping coverage with more than 45 carriers within 90 seconds, it's a gamechanger.

"Dealerships that don't use RightRater are at a serious competitive disadvantage," says RightSure President, Jeffery Arnold. "It's counter-productive to spend all the time it takes to help buyers find their perfect vehicles, and then to lose sales because of something as mundane as insurance," he adds.

RightRater empowers car buying customers to secure coverage and proof of insurance anytime 24/7, eliminating the sales attrition that occurs after hours and on weekends when car buyers are unable to reach their insurance agents. In the four years since RightRater was introduced, it has facilitated insurance for more than 60,000 drivers, with nearly $100 million in premiums.

Car buyers simply use their smartphones to snap a QR code and instantly access RightRater. After answering a few quick questions, RightRater's multi variate rating algorithm quickly shops coverage from 45+ best-brand carriers and returns the top three results. Buyers can then customize and purchase their coverage and instantly receive their insurance ID cards on their phones. The best part? The whole process can be completed in as little as 90 seconds!

The latest improvements include a faster, sleeker, mobile-friendly interface and more options for buyers. "If your dealership is not yet using RightRater, contact us. We'll get you started right away for free. Your sales team will love this," Arnold says.

About RightSure

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, RightSure is a full-service independent insurance agency providing insurance products to families and businesses in 42 states. By using a unique, client-centered approach combined with superior technology, RightSure presents clients with a wide range of insurance options and a seamless purchasing process. To learn more and see if you can save money, visit https://www.rightsure.com or call 520-777-1125.

Media Contact:

Megan Kossow

[email protected]

520-901-7010

SOURCE RightSure

Related Links

https://www.rightsure.com

