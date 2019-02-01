Righttime Medical Care Opens Its 18th Location in Bethesda, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland-based urgent care company Righttime Medical Care has opened its newest Care Center in Bethesda at 4507 Stanford Street. The Bethesda Care Center is open 7am to 11pm, 365 days a year, which are the same extended hours as Righttime's other locations.

The Bethesda location marks Righttime's 18th location in Maryland, and the seventh in Montgomery County. The Care Center will offer urgent care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries to patients of all ages, from newborns to seniors, 365 days a year.

Maryland-based urgent care company Righttime Medical Care has opened its 18th Care Center, located at 4507 Stanford Street in Bethesda, Maryland. Now in its 30th year of caring for patients of all ages, Righttime is open 365 days a year and welcomes walk-in patients while also offering RighttimeNOW™ virtual visits as well as same-day appointments. Services include x-rays, lab testing, patient portal, and electronic health records. For more information, visit myRighttime.com.

Additionally, a co-located HeadFirst Concussion Care clinic will offer comprehensive evaluation and treatment for mild traumatic brain injuries (TBI) for patients of all ages. Bethesda's HeadFirst clinic is the 12th location in Maryland.

"Righttime's providers and staff are known for delivering accessible, high quality urgent care in a warm and caring environment for the communities we serve," said Righttime Chief Executive Officer Robert G. Graw, Jr., M.D. "Our patients tell us they love our expanded hours and commitment to being there when they need us. As we celebrate 30 years of caring for patients throughout Maryland, we encourage our neighbors in Bethesda to stop by and meet us."

While supplies last, Righttime Bethesda is offering free quadrivalent flu shots on a walk-in basis, seven days a week. Recent data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows this year's flu vaccine appears to be a good match to current flu strains in circulation so anyone who receives this year's vaccination is likely to be well-protected.

Righttime Bethesda is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Bethesda, just off Wisconsin Avenue, and offers plenty of free parking in a dedicated lot.

As the company continues to expand, Bethesda's opening will be followed by additional locations opening later this year in Towson (Baltimore County) and California (St. Mary's County).

Righttime Medical Care welcomes walk-in patients, and also offers RighttimeNOW® virtual visits as well as same-day appointments online at myRighttime.com and through Righttime's Call Center at 888-808-6483. Righttime provides on-site digital x-rays, laboratory testing, and works with patients' primary care providers and specialists through secure electronic medical records.

RIGHTTIME MEDICAL CARE simplifies access to trustworthy medical care for patients of all ages at its 18 urgent care locations in Maryland. Celebrating its 30th year, Righttime holds the Certified Urgent Care designation, which distinguishes it as among the top urgent care centers nationwide. Righttime is open 365 days a year and welcomes walk-in patients, while also offering same-day appointments online or via its Call Center as well as its RighttimeNOW™ telehealth service. Convenient services include x-rays, laboratory testing, patient portal, and electronic health records which are shared with patients' physicians, specialists and collaborating medical institutions. For more information, visit myRighttime.com.

A service of Righttime Medical Care, HEADFIRST SPORTS INJURY AND CONCUSSION CARE is a community concussion clinic for the diagnosis, management and treatment of mild Traumatic Brain Injuries (mTBI). HeadFirst's services at its 12 locations in Maryland include pre-injury neurocognitive baseline testing for individuals and teams, and post-injury medical evaluations for patients of all ages and walks of life, including plans for a safe return to play, school or work. HeadFirst also offers a Sports Injury Hotline for coaches and trainers, and a community concussion awareness speaker's program. For more information, please visit www.myHeadFirst.com.

