Rigid Recycled Plastics Market to Grow by 623.86 th MT | Centriforce Products Ltd. and Custom Polymer Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The rigid recycled plastics market value is anticipated to grow by 623.86 th MT from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.52%.

Market Drivers

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand from developing countries, volatility in the prices of crude oil, and the growth of the recycling industry. Emerging countries are expected to dominate the rigid recycled plastics market as a result of economic development, industrialization, and open market. The growth of the market is also expected to be driven by the increase in the manufacturing activities in these countries owing to the high GDP. Furthermore, the rising demand for infrastructure projects in countries such as China and India is expected to support the growth of the global rigid recycled plastics market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies included in this report are Centriforce Products Ltd., Custom Polymer Inc., Envision Plastics, Imerys SA, Kuusakoski Group Oy, KW Plastics, Placon Corp., PLASgran Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environnement SA, etc.

For more valuable insights into the various vendors operating in the market, View Our Free Sample

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario covered in the rigid recycled plastics market report examines, assesses, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis are the financial performance of companies over the last few years, growth strategies, product innovations, investments, new product launches, growth in market share, etc.

Subscribe to Technavio's "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into HDPE, PP, PET, and others. The HDPE segment contributes the highest share of the market owing to the increase in demand for HDPE to produce bottles.

By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market. 43% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period, with the US being the key country.

Related Reports

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market: The high performance ceramic coatings market has been segmented by product (oxide coatings, nitride coatings, and carbide coatings) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The high performance ceramic coatings market has been segmented by product (oxide coatings, nitride coatings, and carbide coatings) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Polymer Matrix Composites Market: The polymer matrix composites market has been segmented by end-user (aircraft and aerospace industry, automotive industry, marine, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Rigid Recycled Plastics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.52% Market growth 2021-2025 623.86 th MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Centriforce Products Ltd., Custom Polymer Inc., Envision Plastics, Imerys SA, Kuusakoski Group Oy, KW Plastics, Placon Corp., PLASgran Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environnement SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio