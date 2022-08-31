Rigless Intervention Services Market to Record a 3.3% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by the Increase in Oil Rig Count - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rigless intervention services market is set to grow by USD 783.33 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% according to Technavio. Also, the market to record a 3.3% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022. Technavio categorizes the rigless intervention services market as a part of the global oil field equipment and services market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the rigless intervention services market during the forecast period. To know more about the parent market analysis - Request a free sample report .

Latest market research report titled Rigless Intervention Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Rigless Intervention Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our rigless intervention services market report covers the following areas:

Rigless Intervention Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The rigless intervention services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in exploration and production to compete in the market. Acteon Group Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Attollo Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Destini Bhd, EFC Group Ltd., Expro Group Holdings NV, General Electric Co., Gulf Intervention Services DMCC, Halliburton Co., Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., Hunting Plc, Keppel Corp., NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Odfjell Technology Ltd., Sapura Energy Bhd, Schlumberger Ltd., Vietnam Oil, and Gas Group, and Weatherford International Plc are some of the major market participants.

Acteon Group Ltd. - The company offers rigless intervention services through systems such as Wellraizer Rigless Recovery System.

The company offers rigless intervention services through systems such as Wellraizer Rigless Recovery System. To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Rigless Intervention Services Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The increase in oil rig count, increase in E&P activities & beneficial characteristics of rigless intervention will offer immense growth opportunities.

- The increase in oil rig count, increase in E&P activities & beneficial characteristics of rigless intervention will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges - The rise in renewable energy, fluctuations in crude oil prices & world Bank seizing funding for E&P activities will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The rise in renewable energy, fluctuations in crude oil prices & world Bank seizing funding for E&P activities will challenge the growth of the market participants. For detailed information on the market dynamics - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Rigless Intervention Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Onshore



Offshore

Geography

North America



The Middle East And Africa



Europe



APAC



South America

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request an Exclusive FREE Sample Now!

Rigless Intervention Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist rigless intervention services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rigless intervention services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rigless intervention services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rigless intervention services market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Rigless Intervention Services Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Rigless Intervention Services Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The rotary steerable systems market share is expected to increase to USD 2.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%

share is expected to increase to USD 2.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% The transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market share is expected to increase to USD 68.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%.

Rigless Intervention Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 783.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.3 Regional analysis North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acteon Group Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Attollo Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Destini Bhd, EFC Group Ltd., Expro Group Holdings NV, General Electric Co., Gulf Intervention Services DMCC, Halliburton Co., Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., Hunting Plc, Keppel Corp., NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Odfjell Technology Ltd., Sapura Energy Bhd, Schlumberger Ltd., Vietnam Oil, and Gas Group, and Weatherford International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Energy Market " Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acteon Group Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Acteon Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Acteon Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Acteon Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 92: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.5 EFC Group Ltd.

Exhibit 97: EFC Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: EFC Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: EFC Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Expro Group Holdings NV

Exhibit 100: Expro Group Holdings NV - Overview



Exhibit 101: Expro Group Holdings NV - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Expro Group Holdings NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Expro Group Holdings NV - Segment focus

10.7 Gulf Intervention Services DMCC

Exhibit 104: Gulf Intervention Services DMCC - Overview



Exhibit 105: Gulf Intervention Services DMCC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Gulf Intervention Services DMCC - Key offerings

10.8 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 107: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Halliburton Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Halliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Exhibit 112: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Oceaneering International Inc.

Exhibit 116: Oceaneering International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Oceaneering International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Oceaneering International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Oceaneering International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Weatherford International Plc

Exhibit 124: Weatherford International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Weatherford International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Weatherford International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 127: Weatherford International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Weatherford International Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio