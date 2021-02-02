RigUp Announces New Corporate Brand -- Workrise -- to Align with Expanded Mission, New Verticals

"We founded RigUp in 2014 on the premise that technology could be used to more efficiently and effectively source skilled labor across the oil and gas industry. In the years that ensued, we found that our approach could be taken further; we could help address a much larger socioeconomic shift across the infrastructure industry," said Xuan Yong, co-founder, and CEO. "Today, Workrise reflects our aim to bridge the skilled labor gap across industries, to leverage technology and data to empower skilled workers — and, in turn, the economy at large — so the U.S. can prepare for an infrastructure renaissance."

To date, Workrise has raised $452M in funding from Founders Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Bedrock Capital, Brookfield, Baillie Gifford, and others, and will continue to use these investments for strategic growth. No longer serving just the oil and gas sector, Workrise will support a broad range of industries, including wind, solar, construction, and defense, all representing infrastructure more broadly. As the company's footprint expands, the corporate teams will continue growing in Austin, Texas, and internationally in Belfast, Northern Ireland. In the field, Workrise now serves over 70 metro areas, including Atlanta, where the company will focus on construction, and Colorado, where Workrise will support job creation for the $7.6B wind industry.

"As our company grew over the last several years, we learned that similar issues plague the skilled trades across industries: steep commissions out of workers' pockets, inefficient staffing practices, and companies struggling to find workers. We also learned that there are many transferable skills between industries," said Mike Witte, co-founder, and COO. "Workrise is well-positioned to help workers find jobs that fit their areas of expertise and also provide training to help them thrive in new roles. Ultimately, we're helping bridge the skilled labor gap as the country's infrastructure needs change."

The company's updated website can be found at workrise.com. Learn more about the rebrand in this Medium post written by the company's co-founders Xuan Yong and Mike Witte.

About Workrise

Workrise is the leading workforce management solution for the skilled trades. We make it easier for skilled laborers to find work and for companies to find in-demand, trained workers. Workrise operates across the oil & gas, wind, solar, construction, and defense industries. Through people and technology, we provide the staffing, training, and professional services to empower the people who get hard work done. For more information visit workrise.com.

For more information on Workrise, please contact David Cirilli at 917.750.6862 or Mitch Goulding at 214.629.0751 or email [email protected]

SOURCE Workrise

Related Links

https://www.workrise.com/

