Rimage names data security and compliance innovator Christopher Rence as President and CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimage, a global leader in on-demand digital publishing, has named Christopher Rence president and CEO. With deep expertise in governance and compliance, business continuity and disaster recovery, cloud architecture computing and sustainability, Rence has more than 25 years of experience leading global security and technology transformation for Accenture, FICO, Digital River and EQ Holdings.

"Christopher has a proven track record of successfully creating and executing transformation initiatives. His experience rebuilding technology roadmaps into relevant and highly competitive distribution models is impressive," said Rick Green, CEO of EQ Holdings, which owns Rimage. "One of Christopher's greatest strengths is his ability to reimagine technologies, identifying new opportunities that accelerate meaningful innovation and business growth. As Rimage evolves to meet its customers' needs in the cloud-enabled environment, Christopher will bring operational practicality to Rimage's tradition of continuous innovation."

"I'm proud of the out-of-the-box thinking that is emblematic of Rimage's industry leadership in on-demand publishing," said Rence. "Despite the obvious challenges of the current business landscape, Rimage is poised to build on our current capabilities with fresh new proprietary solutions to meet growing global demand in new markets. I'm also inspired by Rimage's meaningful work helping to solve some of society's most intractable problems. For example, Rimage's systems have been used by the FBI in the fight against human trafficking and child pornography."

Rence's first priority leading the global organization is advancing the Rimage Portfolio, which is designed to address the evolving enterprise data volume and management needs of organizations that require on-premise storage and on-demand publishing solutions for mission-critical applications. Enabled by Rimage's innovation in robotics, software, and engineering, Rimage's automation systems can be tailored to any volume and workflow requirements. In addition to Rimage's CD and DVD™ disc publishing systems, the portfolio will soon include three new solutions:

Maestro: The world's first digital USB automation platform, Maestro is engineered for continuous performance using industrial grade robotics, direct-to-USB printing and professional recording technologies. Maestro meets the world's most challenging USB publishing demands for all memory sizes.

): Developed for law enforcement, EDS is the industry's highest-performing, most reliable solution for automatically processing evidence. This platform will provide a springboard for greater data distribution through open access to new markets and technology. 2450: The Rimage 2450 system is a high-performance, front-office solution for automated patient CD/DVD production. With 2450, medical imaging workflow is a fully automated and intelligent in-house robotic solution with a low long-term cost of ownership.

As the range of options for cloud deployments continues to grow and more companies move to a hybrid data management model, the presence and availability of prior generation technology declines. Rimage has a strong history of evolving with technology to support customers' needs. These new Rimage Portfolio offerings help organizations that continue to rely on removable storage in their data management strategy.

About Rimage

