Rinchem Acquires Two Dallas-Area Chemical Warehouses from Competitor, LeSaint Logistics

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem Company, Inc., a global semiconductor services company, recently acquired two Dallas-area chemical warehouses from one of their competitors, LeSaint Logistics.

"Rinchem is continually working to set the standard in our industry. We have often competed with LeSaint in the chemical market, so it speaks volumes that Rinchem is in a position to purchase these two Dallas warehouses," said Rob Walker, Vice President of Finance at Rinchem. "With acquisitions like these, we are further solidifying our position as the premier 4PL partner in the semiconductor industry."

The Albuquerque-based company has seen a lot of growth in 2021. In the past year alone, Rinchem has expanded five different warehouses and secured business from one of the largest semiconductor companies in the industry. With this acquisition, Rinchem will go from 1 to 3 warehouses located in Dallas, TX. Rinchem plans to retain all employees who were previously employed by LeSaint.

Rinchem Company, Inc. is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Rinchem applies four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency in order to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor and aerospace. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn.

