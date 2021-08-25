Rinchem Announces New Chemical Logistics Partnership with One of World's Largest Semiconductor Manufacturers

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem Company Inc., a semiconductor services company with a global network of chemical and gas logistics capabilities announces their partnership with one of the world's largest semi-conductor manufacturers. Rinchem will manage the manufacturer's chemical supply chain and support the upcoming operations based in Arizona.

"Our world is in a place where we all need more chip manufacturing to enable the technological advances that are happening these days. The supply chain needs for semiconductors are quite complex and require large investments too. Rinchem is pleased to be trusted by semiconductor industry leaders as they expand their global footprint here in the United States," said Chuck Breinholt, CEO of Rinchem Company, Inc. "We are confident we will meet expansion timelines for these Phoenix area operations and give our newest partner the world-class service they need to ensure a smooth manufacturing pipeline. We look forward to a strong, long-term relationship."