Rincon Strategies Announces Regional Expansion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic communications agency Rincon Strategies added additional staff placed in new markets to expand its reach. Like many other businesses in the face of the global pandemic, Rincon has transitioned to a mostly virtual workforce. Part of that transition opened up new opportunities to add staff outside of the agency's current locations in Santa Barbara and Monterey.

"The team we've put together is exciting. We'll do a lot of election work this Fall and the timing of bringing in additional talent could not be better for Rincon," said Chris Collier, Rincon's Founder & President. "And with our virtual footprint spread out across the state, we'll be able to better serve new and existing clients in key regional markets. I'm really proud of how all of this has come together in what has been a tough time for everyone."

Rincon's three newest hires include Taylor Strand, Nate Grotenhuis and Lauren Cline.

Strand is a well-connected Orange County political and public affairs player most recently working in-house in public affairs at a national technology company after spending time on campaigns in local government and staffing in the state Legislature. She will head up business development in Orange County.

Grotenhuis comes from a national public affairs agency and brings experience working on blockbuster movies in Hollywood after graduating from USC's acclaimed School of Cinematic Arts.

Cline brings a background in analytics and research to Rincon. Lauren recently completed her Masters in Management and Market Research from Duke University while on scholarship as a Division 1 volleyball player.

With the new hires and relocating of existing staff, Rincon now has an on-the-ground presence in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Monterey, Newport Beach and Palm Desert, giving the agency significant reach across markets in California.

Rincon Strategies was founded in 2008 by public affairs and political professional Chris Collier. The company focuses on strategic communications and serving clients at the intersection of business & politics in California.

