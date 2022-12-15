Ring Main Unit Global Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6%

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ring Main Unit Market by Insulation Type (Gas-insulated, Air-insulated, Oil-insulated, Solid Dielectric), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), Voltage Rating (Up to 15 kV, 15 kV-25 kV, Above 25 kV), Structure, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ring main unit market size will grow to USD 3.0 Billion by 2027 from USD 2.3 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing power generation demand in countries such as China and India and the growing adoption of renewable energy in China are the major driving factors for the overall ring main unit market growth.

The distribution utilities segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on application during 2022-2027.

The ring main unit market has been segmented into distribution utilities, industrial applications, commercial buildings, and transportation infrastructure based on application. Increasing smart grid investments by T&D utilities is one of the key reasons behind the largest market share of the distribution utility segment. According to T&D World, transmission and distribution investments are likely to reach USD 351.0 billion by 2026.

Outdoor installation: The fastest-growing segment of the ring main unit market based on installation

Based on installation, the ring main unit market has been split into indoor and outdoor installations. Increasing investments in distribution networks due to the rise in urbanization in developing countries are expected to drive the market for outdoor ring main units.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market due to the increasing investments in automotive projects and the development of the renewable energy sector. The European Union (EU) is focusing on upgrading its aging infrastructure, integrating renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, and building interconnections to enable more efficient power and energy trading, which eventually will enhance the demand for ring main units in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Focus on Improving Power Distribution Infrastructure to Address Energy Demands

Increase in Renewable Energy-Based Capacity Addition

Restraints

Regulations Restricting SF6 Gas Emissions

Reduced Profit Margins of Utilities Due to Declining Energy Cost

Opportunities

Emerging Smart Technologies and Safer Electrical Equipment

Growing Deployment of Smart Grids and Digitalization

Challenges

High Competition from Unorganized Sector

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Ring Main Unit Market, by Insulation Type

7 Ring Main Unit Market, by Voltage Rating

8 Ring Main Unit Market, by Structure

9 Ring Main Unit Market, by Application

10 Ring Main Unit Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Alfanar

BVM Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

C&S Electric Limited

China Transpowers Electric Co. Ltd

Eaton

Entec Electric & Electronic

Indkom Engineering Sdn. Bhd.

Koncar-Electric Industry Inc

LS Electric Co. Ltd

Lucy Electric

Natus GmbH & Co. Kg

Orecco

Ormazabal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Swati Switchgears ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Tiepco

Wenzhou Rockwill Electric Co. Ltd

Yueqing Liyond Electric Co. Ltd

