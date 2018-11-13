"Ring of Elysium" launches three-tier security system

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Games has announced the implementation of an all new three-tier anti-cheat security system for their next gen battle royale "Ring of Elysium". The system will include several measures designed to maintain a healthy game environment for players including computer bans, real-time ban notifications, and a player reporting feedback system. Developers of the game, Tencent, have stated that they intend to have a zero tolerance policy in regards to cheating and that they wish to maintain a positive gameplay experience for all players.

In order to provide an ejoyable game experience for players, Tencent games has conducted research since September 26th to detect and ban players attempting to cheat in "Ring of Elysium" and have since banned over 20,000 accounts and associated computers that were found in violation of the game's terms of service.

In the weeks following the computer ban security measure launch, Tencent Games implemented the second of its three tier security measures: real-time ban notifications, designed to inform players when others in their game have been banned due to cheating.

Working alongside players, Tencent Games has also launched a player report function. Players can choose to spectate after they have been eliminated in a match and use the in-game report function to report suspicious gameplay. Players that submit a report will receive a feedback letter in their game lobby which will report penalty results for offending players.

While aware that the presence of offending players can be commonplace within the genre of shooting games and battle royales, Tencent Games is committed to fairness as the core principle of "Ring of Elysium". In order to continue to provide a fair gaming environment for players, the "Ring of Elysium" security team has actively monitored and reprimanded players found using hacking or cheating tools with permanent bans and aims to guarantee a satisfying play experience for all players, through continuous monitoring and strengthening of the "Ring of Elysium" security systems.

Players are encouraged to submit feedback to "Ring of Elysium" and Tencent Games by leaving a comment on the Tencent Games Security Facebook Page. Since its launch on September 19th, "Ring of Elysium" has been positively received by players achieving positive reviews on Steam. Players can download "Ring of Elysium" now for free by heading to the Steam page.

SOURCE Tencent Games Security